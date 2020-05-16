Europe

Fears Mount Over Migrants Dying 'Out of Sight' in Mediterranean

By AFP
May 16, 2020 09:55 PM
Security guards and members of medical staff stand by a temporary testing station for COVID-19 set-up by a migrant and refugee…
Security guards and members of medical staff stand by a temporary testing station for COVID-19 set up by a migrant and refugee camp, where cases were detected, on the Greek Mediterranean island of Lesbos on May 13, 2020.

PARIS - More and more migrants are crossing, Europe is closing its ports and no humanitarian ships are carrying out rescues. As the coronavirus pandemic dominates headlines, activists fear the Mediterranean is the scene of an overlooked "tragedy."

A handful of migrant landings have taken place in recent weeks, including 79 people who arrived last weekend in Italy -- a country under fire even before the outbreak for refusing to allow private vessels carrying migrants to dock.

International organizations and NGOs say the situation is bleak, as all rescue operations were ceased as of last week.

"If there is no help at sea and countries drag their feet to rescue and allow people to disembark, we're going to end up with a fairly serious humanitarian situation," said Vincent Cochetel, special envoy for the central Mediterranean with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

He estimates that 179 people have died in the area since January.

Italy and Malta closed their ports at the beginning of April as the pandemic hit Europe hard. At that time, only two rescue boats were in operation -- the Alan Kurdi vessel run by the German NGO Sea-Eye, and Aita Mari chartered by the Spanish organization Maydayterraneo.

Both have now been grounded by the Italian coastguard for "technical" problems, a move denounced as unjustified by campaign groups.

Meanwhile Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela said last month that he was under investigation for his role in the death of at least five migrants who tried to sail from Libya to Italy. A Maltese patrol boat allegedly cut the cables of the migrant dinghy's motor.

More departures

The situation is all the more dire, Cochetel said, as departures from the Libyan coast have nearly quadrupled compared with the same period a year ago, with 6,629 attempts to reach Europe between January and the end of April.

The number of departures from Tunisia had more than doubled, Cochetel said.

"Whether or not there are (rescue) boats at sea, it has no influence on departures -- this period of coronavirus has amply proven that," he said.

He said that "75 percent of migrants in Libya have lost their jobs since the lockdown measures, which can lead to despair."

Sophie Beau, general director of SOS Mediterranee, a French-based NGO that charters a rescue boat called the Ocean Viking, questions the motives behind the withdrawal of the two vessels.

"Two boats one after the other, it really raises questions about why they were seized," she said.

The Ocean Viking will return to sea "as soon as possible" despite the criminalization of aid groups, Beau said.

"It's very dramatic... and counter to international maritime law, which requires us to help anyone in distress as quickly as possible," Beau said.

"Now, as there are no witnesses, we don't know the extent of the possible tragedy taking place" in the Mediterranean, she added.

'Invisible shipwrecks'

The central Mediterranean "remains the most dangerous maritime migration route on Earth," the International Organization for Migration warned.

"In the current context, risks that invisible shipwrecks are occurring out of sight of the international community have grown," it said.

Beau warned that "managing the epidemic, closing ports and borders... in addition to these constraints, there is also the lack of a coordinated mechanism," referring to the agreement on the distribution of migrants between European countries after they have disembarked.

The agreement was drawn up in Malta at the end of 2019 but has been slow to materialize.

In a joint letter sent to the European Commission and reviewed by AFP, the French, Italian, Spanish and German interior ministers called for the establishment of a "solidarity mechanism" for "search and rescue" at sea.

"Currently, a handful of member states carry an excessive burden, which shows a lack of solidarity and risks making the whole system dysfunctional," they said in the letter.

Pending a European agreement, and in the absence of humanitarian vessels, 162 migrants are currently stranded at sea on two tourist vessels.  

Related Stories

Serbian soldiers patrol around the center for refugees, in Sid, about 100 km west from Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 16, 2020…
Europe
Serbia Deploys Army to 'Secure' 3 Migrant Camps
About 1,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, are being housed in them
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 20:18
An excavator clears bags of white cement scattered on a road after a truck accident near Auraiya, a village in Uttar Pradesh state, India, May 16, 2020.
South & Central Asia
23 Migrant Workers Killed in India Truck Collision
Twenty people were injured in the accident on a highway near Auraiya village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 10:10
Myanmar nationals who were rescued by Thai military in Sungai Kolok, a town in Narathiwat province, near the border with Malaysia on May 13, 2020, after the group had been abandoned by a labor agent taking them to Malaysia. (Courtesy photo)
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Migrants Rescued in Thailand
Migrants say they were abandoned as travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 blocked their route to Malaysia
Default Author Profile
By Aye Aye Mar
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 21:46
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Guatemalans deported from the U.S., wave from a bus after arriving at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Ramps up Expulsions of Migrant Youth, Citing Virus
US border agencies quickly expelled 600 child migrants in April after federal agencies began prohibiting asylum claims at the southern border, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Many are from Central America and traveling alone, with some as young as 10 years old
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 14:51
AFP logo
By
AFP

Latest news

Europe

Fears Mount Over Migrants Dying 'Out of Sight' in Mediterranean

Security guards and members of medical staff stand by a temporary testing station for COVID-19 set-up by a migrant and refugee…
Europe

Serbia Deploys Army to 'Secure' 3 Migrant Camps

Serbian soldiers patrol around the center for refugees, in Sid, about 100 km west from Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 16, 2020…
USA

Europe at Odds as US, China Fight Over Pandemic at UN

(FILES) In this file photo German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting at United Nations…
Europe

Bosnians Protest Mass in Sarajevo for Nazi-Allied Soldiers

People attend an anti-Nazi protest outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral during a mass commemorating members of the pro-Nazi…
VOA News on Iran

Lawyer: Iran Sentences Dual National Academic to 6 Years

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Senegalese dancer Alioune Diagne performs during a gathering at Trocadero square in…