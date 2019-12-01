Europe

Former Irish Soldier Who Joined IS Arrested in Ireland

By VOA News
December 01, 2019 07:21 PM
FILE - Officers from Ireland's Garda (Police) are seen at Dublin International Airport, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018.
FILE - Officers from Ireland's Garda (Police) are seen at Dublin International Airport, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018.

An Irish citizen, who converted to Islam, traveled to Syria to join Islamic State and ended up marrying a British militant, has been arrested on arrival at Dublin airport Sunday.

Lisa Smith, 38, who served in the Irish Defense Forces before going to Syria, had been deported from Turkey with her 2-year-old daughter.

"On her arrival in Dublin, Lisa Smith was met by An Garda Síochána," Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said, using the Irish name for the national police force.  "This is a sensitive case and I want to reassure people that all relevant state agencies are closely involved."

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE that officials had been trying to repatriate Smith since learning of her presence in a refugee camp in March. He said the primary concern was for the toddler who is an Irish citizen because of her mother's nationality. The child is now with Smith’s relatives in Dundalk.

Authorities plan to question Smith extensively before deciding on what action to take. She has denied fighting for IS or training female soldiers for the militancy.

Many European countries and the United States have resisted bringing back their citizens who joined Islamic State.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Former Irish Soldier Who Joined IS Arrested in Ireland

FILE - Officers from Ireland's Garda (Police) are seen at Dublin International Airport, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018.
Press Freedom

Malta Leader to Resign Amid Protests Over Reporter's Death

People hold pictures of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as they protest outside the office of the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, calling for his resignation, in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 29, 2019.
South & Central Asia

Uzbekistan Faces Choice Between Closer Ties to US, Russia

FILE - A soldier stands in front of the national flag of Uzbekistan during an Independence Day celebration in Tashkent, Aug. 31, 2012.
Europe

19 Killed as Bus Plunges Onto Frozen River in Siberia

russia bus accident
Europe

Greece to Ask for NATO's Support in Dispute with Turkey

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends a joint press conference with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, at Chigi Palace government's office, in Rome, Nov. 26, 2019.