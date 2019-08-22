Europe

France, Greece To push for EU Solidarity on Migrant Crisis

By Associated Press
August 22, 2019 12:31 PM
Rescued migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking ship in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 21, 2019, in this still image taken from a social media video. (MSF via Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed to push for more solidarity in the European Union over the migrant crisis.
 
Mitsotakis, who took office on July, met with Macron in Paris on Thursday. He said the migrant crisis must not weigh only on the countries that are on the front line like Greece, Italy and Spain.
 
Macron implicitly criticized Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who recently refused to allow migrants onboard a rescue ship to disembark.

PARIS - Macron said “unacceptable decisions have been taken, again” and stressed that countries “must find a European solution.”

