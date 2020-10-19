Europe

France Probes Muslim Organizations Following Beheading of Teacher

By VOA News
October 19, 2020 03:00 PM
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the…
People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, Oct. 18, 2020. Placard reads "I am a teacher". (Reuters)

France's Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into a wide range of hate speech following the beheading of a history teacher last week. 

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 80 instances of hate speech online had been investigated since Friday's attack and that 51 French Muslim organizations would be probed, as well. 

"Not a minute of respite for enemies of the republic," Darmanin wrote Monday on Twitter. 

The comments follow a weekend of countrywide rallies defending free speech and secularism in France after middle school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded Friday near his school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the…
Latest Terror Attack in France Sparks Anger, Fear 
Some believe free expression and France’s secularist creed are on the line  

A national commemoration in honor of Paty takes place Wednesday. 

Among the groups being investigated by the French government is the Anti-Islamophobia collective (CCIF), a group that tracks anti-Muslim attacks. Darmanin called the group an "enemy of the state." 

CCIF, which expressed condolences for Paty's family and all teachers on social media, accused Darmanin of slander. 

Nearly a dozen people are being held for questioning in Paty's killing, which took place as he returned home from class. They include the family of the suspect, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee identified by officials as Abdoullakh A., who police shot and killed shortly after he allegedly stabbed and decapitated his victim.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

France Probes Muslim Organizations Following Beheading of Teacher

People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-Stricken European Countries Focus on Breaking Up Parties

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wales to Impose Two-Week Coronavirus Lockdown Beginning Friday 

Coronavirus signs are seen in the city centre as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales,…
Europe

Kremlin Signals New OPEC+ Oil Talks Amid Weak Demand Outlook

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture
Europe

Got Any Signal Up Here? Nokia to Build Mobile Network on Moon

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York