Europe

France Takes First Steps to Reduce Nuclear Energy Dependence

By Lisa Bryant
February 21, 2020 01:29 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 30 2006 file picture the nuclear plant in Fessenheim, eastern France, is photographed. The French prime…
FILE - The nuclear plant in Fessenheim, eastern France, is seen Nov. 30 2006.

France, the world's most nuclear energy-dependent nation, is taking its first steps to shift to more renewables to power up.

On Saturday, the country begins a gradual shutdown of its aging Fessenheim plant. The move fits into the government's broader energy strategy to reduce French dependence on nuclear energy from supplying three-quarters of its electricity to about half by 2035.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says the plant's first reactor will be closed Saturday, and the second in June.

Another dozen reactors must close by 2035 to meet the phase-down target. The plan also sees France closing its remaining coal plants, and moving to renewables like solar and wind to close the energy gap and help fight climate change.

FILE - A sticker is photographed on a helmet of an employee of Fessenheim's nuclear power plant opposing the closure, during a protest outside the EDF headquarters in Paris, France, April 6, 2017.

For Charlotte Mijeon, spokesperson for anti-nuclear group Sortir du nucléaire, the Fessenheim shutdown is welcome news — but not enough.

"It's great that it's eventually closed; however, we fear that Fessenheim is something like the tree hiding the forest," she said. "The government is closing one nuclear power plant, but it should not make us forget that the rest of the nuclear fleet is aging."

France has 58 nuclear power plants, thanks to an energy strategy dating back to the 1970s oil crisis. Supporters say nuclear energy is a clean way to fight climate change while also meeting national energy needs.

But critics say the plants have received billions in subsidies and nuclear lobbies are powerful, making it harder for renewables to compete. And they say the remaining plants pose mounting safety concerns as they age.

"Regarding the climate emergency, we have no time left," Mijeon said. "So we have to invest in green climate solutions, not in nuclear power, which is not only dirty, but also very expensive and slow.”

While the reactor shutdown is a first for France, other countries, including Switzerland, Sweden and the United States, have also shut plants for a mix of budgetary, safety and environmental reasons.

Neighboring Germany aims to phase out of nuclear power completely by 2022. It has been pushing for years for the shutdown of Fessenheim, which is located near its border.
 

Related Stories

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answers questions during a parliament plenary session, Sept. 18, 2019 in Madrid.
Europe
Spain Declares Climate Emergency, Signals Move to Renewables
In a statement announced after the weekly cabinet meeting, the government committed to bringing a draft bill "to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the objective of reaching climate neutrality by 2050" — effectively net-zero carbon emissions
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 20:54
00:02:56
Europe
More Wind Power, Renewables Needed to Fight Climate Change, Experts Warn
The International Energy Agency says even the current rapid growth in renewables isn’t enough to fight rising greenhouse emissions
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 12:16
Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at sunset at a wind park in Fins near Cambrai, France, Feb. 5, 2019.
Europe
Eurostat: 11 EU States Already Met 2020 Renewable Energy Target
The European Union produced 17.5 percent of its power needs from renewable sources in 2017, while 11 of the bloc's 28 members had already achieved a 2020 goal of 20 percent or more, the latest data released by Eurostat showed. Renewables, such as wind, solar and hydro power, accounted for 17 percent of the energy mix in the EU…
A solar panel array can be seen at the Windorah Solar Farm, which was installed by Ergon Energy, near the town of Windorah in outback Queensland, Australia, August 11, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Leads Global Renewable Energy Revolution
Australia is installing renewable energy facilities at a faster rate than any other country.  Research shows Australia is on track to meet its Paris climate commitments five years earlier than expected — in 2025. Australia is enjoying a green energy revolution.  It is installing renewable energy facilities faster than anywhere else, and research shows Australia is on track to meet its Paris climate commitments five years early.  The agreement reached…
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 02/11/2019 - 12:14
