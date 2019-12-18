Europe

French Government, Unions Launch Talks on Pension Reform Bill

Commuters and tourists wait for a bus at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Dec. 18, 2019.

French government and union representatives launched negotiations Wednesday to resolve differences over a pension reform bill that has triggered nationwide transportation strikes and widespread street protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed unifying the country's 42 pension schemes into a single plan, which critics say could force millions of employees to work beyond the official retirement age of 62.

French newly appointed junior minister for pensions, Laurent Pietraszewski leaves the Elysee Palace after the weekly cabinet meeting, Dec.18, 2019 in Paris.

At Macron's request, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe began talks with union leaders, but a deal with hard-left unions does not appear to be imminent.

CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said after the talks that "deep disagreement" remains between the two sides.

A close aide to Macron said the president is "willing to improve" the proposed law but won't "abandon" it.

Sources close to Macron said he hopes to strike a deal with more moderate unions, resulting in the weakening of the protest movement.

The general strike, which has crippled public transportation and hurt businesses, entered its 14th day on Wednesday.

Protests show no signs of abating, as more than 600,000 people demonstrated Tuesday throughout the country.

Unions have called for another mass protest on Thursday and balked at the possibility of a Christmas truce.
 

