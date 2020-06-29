Europe

French President Macron Pledges Nearly $17B for Environmental Programs 

By VOA News
June 29, 2020 11:08 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate to…
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during a meeting with members of the Citizens' Convention on Climate to discuss over environment proposals at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 29, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron Monday pledged nearly $17 billion in new funding for environmental programs one day after his party was soundly defeated in local elections across France. 

At a news conference with Citizens' Climate Council in Paris, Macron said he would move faster on environment-friendly policymaking and that he was ready to call a referendum on revising the constitution to include climate aims if parliament allowed it. 

Macron was responding to the climate council’s environmental propositions as France's Green party — officially known as Europe Ecology  - The Greens (EELV) — stunned Macron and France in Sunday's vote when it won control of large cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg, often in alliance with leftist allies.  

The Greens' victories in towns and cities put Macron under pressure to act on the environment. 

While supporting many of their proposals, Macron told the climate council he disagreed with its call for a four percent tax on dividends to help finance new greener policies, saying such a levy would discourage investments. 

He said a bill will be drafted and presented to lawmakers by the end of the summer to advance France's ecological transition goals. 

Macron's ruling party emerged from Sunday’s elections without a single victory in a big city, an outcome that leaves the president without a local power base as he eyes a re-election bid in 2022. 

Macron set up the Citizens' Climate Council in the wake of "yellow vest" protests, which erupted over an increase in diesel taxes but turned into a wider rebellion against the president and his pro-business reform agenda.  

 

Related Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with officials at a polling station during the second round of French municipal elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, June 28, 2020.
Europe
France's Macron Takes Drubbing in Local Elections, Greens Surge
President had hoped the polls would help anchor his young party in towns and cities across France, including Paris, ahead of his anticipated 2022 reelection bid
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 18:11
This picture taken on June 26, 2020, shows Fessenheim nuclear powerplant in Fessenheim, eastern France. - France will start…
Europe
France Pulls Plug on Country's Oldest Nuclear Plant
Move stokes worry for local economy
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 01:02
A graffiti reading "down with the official version" is seen on the basement of the statue of French military commander Joseph…
Europe
In France, Street Names Carry a Colonial Burden
Police violence has sparked broader debate about France’s past – including the monikers of streets and buildings
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 15:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

COVID-19 Pandemic

Despairing Russian Doctors Cast Doubt on Coronavirus Tally

FILE - A doctor gets ready to put on protective gear before his shift at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia, May 15, 2020.
Europe

French Ex-Prime Minister Found Guilty of Fraud

Judge decision about Filllon's fake jobs scandal
Europe

Italy’s Coast Guard Frees Trapped Whale

Italian Coast Guard divers work to free a whale caught in a fishing net off the coast of Lipari, Italy, in this video screengrab dated June 26, 2020.
Europe

UK Judge Warns Assange on US Extradition Hearing Attendance

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (C) leaves the Westminster Magistrates Court in the police van, after he was arrested in London, Britain, April 11, 2019.
Economy & Business

Starvation Case in Rhodes Symptom of Greek Recession

A man checks newspapers' front pages at a kiosk in Athens, on Friday, June 5, 2020. The European Commission says Greece is…