Europe

German Envoy to UN Criticizes Members 'Blocking' World Body’s Reform

By VOA News
July 31, 2020 02:47 AM
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
FILE - The United Nations flag is seen during at UN headquarters in New York City, New York.

Germany's ambassador to the United Nations criticized the world body’s members on Thursday for their unwillingness to go forward with a reform that would allow his country a permanent seat in the Security Council.

Christoph Heusgen said such reform has been slow coming and “those countries who are very happy with the status quo are blocking the process,” but that would not prevent Germany to have an impact there.

Germany is currently one of 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The country held the presidency of the council for July.

Related Stories

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and his delegation, seated right, meet Estonian officials at the Estonian foreign ministry in Tallinn, July 28, 2020. (Estonian Foreign Ministry)
VOA News on Iran
Why US Is Trying to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran Despite Daunting Obstacles
US envoy travels to Middle East, Europe to seek support for extending Iran arms embargo through prospective US-sponsored UN resolution opposed by China, Russia
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 23:46
West Darfur, Sudan map
Africa
More Than 60 Killed in Attack in Sudan's Darfur Region, UN Says
Another 60 were reportedly wounded in Masteri village violence; there was no official word from the government on the incident
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 07/26/2020 - 19:04
A boy cries after receiving a diphtheria shot during a vaccination campaign, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccinations Against Preventable Childhood Diseases in ‘Alarming Decline,’ UN Says 
WHO, UNICEF blame slippage on COVID-19 disruptions 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 20:26
FILE - A Syrian Kurdish woman chants slogans during a rally in the countryside of the Hasakah province, Syria, June 27, 2020, to protest deadly Turkish offensives in northeastern areas of the country.
Extremism Watch
Syrian Kurds Alarmed Over UN Security Council Vote on Aid
Kurdish officials in northeastern Syria are expressing disappointment following a vote that failed to reopen a border crossing with Iraq for humanitarian assistance
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 07/12/2020 - 19:36
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Italian Senate Lifts Immunity for Former Interior Minister

Former Interior minister Matteo Salvini leaves the Senate prior to a vote on lifting his immunity for a trial on Aug 2019 Open…
Europe

German Envoy to UN Criticizes Members 'Blocking' World Body’s Reform

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns Young People COVID-19 May Hit Hard

COVID-19 patients rest on their beds at the isolation ward at the Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation…
Europe

EU Sanctions Russian Intelligence, N.Korean, Chinese Firms over Alleged Cyberattacks

European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
Europe

Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.