German Envoy to UN Criticizes Members 'Blocking' World Body’s Reform

Germany's ambassador to the United Nations criticized the world body’s members on Thursday for their unwillingness to go forward with a reform that would allow his country a permanent seat in the Security Council.

Christoph Heusgen said such reform has been slow coming and “those countries who are very happy with the status quo are blocking the process,” but that would not prevent Germany to have an impact there.

Germany is currently one of 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The country held the presidency of the council for July.