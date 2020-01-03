Europe

Germany Arrests Suspected Member of Kurdish Militant Group

By Associated Press
January 03, 2020 10:10 AM
Turkish soldiers carrying the coffins of soldiers who were killed in an attack by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during funerals in Van, August 18, 2011.
Turkish soldiers carrying the coffins of soldiers who were killed in an attack by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during funerals in Van, August 18, 2011.

German authorities said Friday they have arrested a suspected member of the banned Kurdish militant group PKK near Frankfurt Airport.

Federal prosecutors said the man, a Turkish citizen identified only as Gokmen C. for privacy reasons, was arrested Thursday at the railway station connected to the airport.

The man is suspected of having coordinated PKK activities in parts of central Germany between April 2018 and June 2019.

Prosecutors said the suspect took part in propaganda events and coordinated the collection of donations, while reporting to the group's leadership in Europe.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Since 1984 its members have been waging a separatist insurgency inside Turkey that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Germany Arrests Suspected Member of Kurdish Militant Group

Turkish soldiers carrying the coffins of soldiers who were killed in an attack by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during funerals in Van, August 18, 2011.
Europe

Italy's Salvini Looks to Avoid Trial Over Migrant Standoff

Migrants swim after jumping off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, Aug. 20, 2019.
Middle East

Turkish Parliament Sanctions Libya Military Deployment Amid Concerns, Condemnation

Ismet Yilmaz, head of the parliament's national defence committee from the ruling AK Party, addresses lawmakers at the Turkish…
Europe

Wanted: Weirdos and Misfits — Aide to UK's Johnson Is Hiring

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for PM Johnson, is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, December 16, 2019…
Europe

Europe’s Left Wing Struggles to Change

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre right and opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, walk through the Commons…