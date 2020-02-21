Europe

Greece: Police Officers Implicated in Major Passport Scam

By Associated Press
February 21, 2020 01:54 PM
In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo Greek authorities present confiscated passports and identification cards at the Athens…
In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo Greek authorities present confiscated passports and identification cards at the Athens Police Headquarters.

ATHENS - Six police officers and 27 other people are under investigation in a major passport fraud case that included issuing Greek state identity documents under false pretenses to criminal fugitives from abroad, Greek authorities said Friday.
    
The police's internal affairs division said 38 state identity cards and 31 passports issued between 2016 and 2018 had been canceled as a result of the investigation.
    
Payments of between 5,000 and 40,000 euros ($5,400 and $43,200) were allegedly made for each illegal identity document, most issued using the names of Greek citizens living abroad who had not renewed their passports.
    
Passport fraud checks have been stepped up in recent years due to the growing number of migrants living in Greece who are prevented from traveling on to other European Union countries under EU-backed restrictions that went into effect in 2016. Greece remains the busiest illegal entry point for migrants and refugees trying to reach the EU.

Police did not say whether any of the 33 suspects have been formally arrested.

Related Stories

A migrant holds a child during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 3, 2020.
Europe
Amid Protests, Greece Suspends Migrants Detention Plan
The government says it wants to replace existing overcrowded camps with closed facilities and has already issued land appropriation orders
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 07:14
Riot police scuffle with migrants during a protest in Mytilene port on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on…
Europe
Greece Draws UN, EU Rebuke for Migrant Sea Barrier
United Nations says asylum seekers have right of passage
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 13:40
Migrants wait outside a military vessel after their disembarkation at the port of Elefsina, near Athens, on Saturday, Nov. 2,…
Europe
Greece Shifts Migrants from Overcrowded Islands to Mainland
Early Saturday, inhabitants of the eastern island of Kos, led by their mayor, prevented 75 migrants from disembarking from a regularly scheduled passenger ship
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 02:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Town Shuts Schools, Cafes as 6 Test Positive for Virus

Workers inside the Unilever factory in Casalpusterlengo, near Lodi in Northern Italy, wait to be tested for virus infection…
Europe

Greece: Police Officers Implicated in Major Passport Scam

In this Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 photo Greek authorities present confiscated passports and identification cards at the Athens…
Europe

France Takes First Steps to Reduce Nuclear Energy Dependence

FILE - In this Nov. 30 2006 file picture the nuclear plant in Fessenheim, eastern France, is photographed. The French prime…
Europe

Firm Wants to Recover Titanic's Iconic Telegraph Machine

The wreckage of RMS Titanic is seen in this handout from Blue Marble Private, a tour company offering diving trips to the famous ship.
Europe

Kremlin Scrambles to Avoid Open Conflict With Turkey

FILE - A boy, with a Turkish flag draped over his shoulders, stands in front of a Turkish military vehicle in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria, Oct. 23, 2019.

Latest news