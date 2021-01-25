Europe

Greece, Turkey Resume Talks on Maritime Disputes in Mediterranean Under Pressure from EU and NATO

By VOA News
January 25, 2021 07:49 AM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters following a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 11,…
File - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters following a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 11, 2021, saying Turkey and Greece will resume talks aimed at reducing tensions between the neighbors on Jan. 25.

Greece and Turkey opened their first direct talks in nearly five years in Istanbul Monday to discuss long-standing maritime disputes in the eastern Mediterranean.

Relations between Athens and Ankara were exacerbated in August of last year when Turkey deployed a survey vessel in contested Mediterranean waters and gunboats from the two countries collided.

Disputes over energy sources and borders also have threatened to spiral out of control.

Greece and Turkey, both members of the NATO military alliance, made insignificant progress in several dozen rounds of talks between 2002 and 2016.

The European Union and NATO had pressed hard on Ankara and Athens to sit down at the negotiating table. They agreed early this month to resume talks in Istanbul, with Turkey hoping to improve its relations with the 27-member block.

On Saturday, however, Athens expressed willingness to only discuss issues of mutual economic interests and the continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean, but not issues of "national sovereignty."  

Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country would approach the talks with optimism but "zero naivety."  

On his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped returning to negotiation table would “herald a new era.”

The EU has supported Greece, a member of the group, in its disputes with neighboring Turkey, and threatened sanctions on Turkey, but has postponed imposing them until March of this year.

Related Stories

FILE - Migrants on a dinghy are approached by a Greek coast guard boat near the port of Thermi, as they crossed part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020.
Europe
Greece Slams Turkey for Deadly Migrant Vessel Sinking
Athens says Ankara is violating EU deal blocking migrant sea crossings to Europe; Ankara has not commented
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 02:21 PM
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during a join news conference with Israel's counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Athens, Oct. 27, 2020.
Europe
Greece Rejects Turkey’s Renewed Call for Talks
The snub comes as Athens tries to increase pressure on European allies to impose sanctions on Ankara
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:04 AM
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and…
Europe
Deadly Earthquake Warms Relations Between Greece and Turkey 
Could the tragedy trigger of a new era of earthquake diplomacy between the rival NATO allies? 
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 09:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Greece, Turkey Resume Talks on Maritime Disputes in Mediterranean Under Pressure from EU and NATO

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters following a Cabinet meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Jan. 11,…
Europe

EU States No Longer Recognize Guaido as Venezuela's Interim President

FILE PHOTO: Opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to the media during a news conference the day after the parliamentary election in Caracas
Europe

EU, US Call on Russia to Immediately Release Alexei Navalny and Protesters

Navalny supporters protest his arrest, in Moscow
Europe

Dutch Police Clash With Anti-Lockdown Protesters in 2 Cities

Police use a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2021.
Europe

Estonia to Have First Female PM as Government Deal Clinched

FILE - Chairwoman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas arrives at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Tallinn, Estonia, March 3, 2019.