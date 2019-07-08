Europe

Irish Leader: EU Reluctant to Give UK Further Brexit Delay

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 10:05 AM
Leo Varadkar applauds on stage as he wins the Fine Gael parliamentary elections to replace Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny as leader of the party in Dublin, Ireland, June 2, 2017.
Leo Varadkar applauds on stage as he wins the Fine Gael parliamentary elections to replace Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny as leader of the party in Dublin, Ireland, June 2, 2017.

LONDON - Ireland's prime minister says European Union leaders would feel a ``great deal of reluctance'' about giving Britain another delay to Brexit.

Leo Varadkar said Monday that many EU countries felt ``very frustrated'' and would only postpone Britain's departure date for ``a very good reason,'' such as a U.K. general election.

Britain's EU departure, long scheduled for March 29, was delayed after the U.K. Parliament rejected the divorce deal agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the bloc.

It is currently scheduled for Oct. 31.

May announced her resignation last month. The two lawmakers vying to replace her, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, both vow to take Britain out of the EU, with or without a divorce agreement.

Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would plunge the U.K. into recession.

 

Related Stories

FILE - London's financial district is seen behind the Thames Barrier late afternoon December 1, 2013
Europe
Will Post-Brexit London Remain Global Financial Hub?
Britain's departure from the European Union and the political turmoil and unpredictability it has brought, threaten London’s status as the capital of capital
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
July 03, 2019
FILE: A pro-Brexit supporter is seen outside Parliament in London.
Europe
UK Recession Fears Mount Amid Brexit and Global Slowdown
The British economy increasingly looks like it could be heading toward a recession as uncertainty over Brexit combines with a less benign global backdrop.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 03, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press