Europe

Italian Far-Right Leader Matteo Salvini Could Face Trial for Detained Migrants

By Sabina Castelfranco
February 13, 2020 01:08 PM
Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Feb. 13, 2020.

ROME - Italy’s far-right leader, Matteo Salvini, Thursday defended his position not to allow more than 100 migrants, who had been rescued at sea, to disembark from a coast guard vessel for six days last July. He said it was a shared decision with other members in the government.

Salvini, who was interior minister and deputy prime minister at the time, added that it was his duty to defend his nation as a citizen and even more so as a minister.

He said he does not think he will be found guilty in a trial.

The far-right leader was speaking one day after the Senate voted to lift his immunity from prosecution that had until now shielded him as a former Cabinet minister from being sent to trial. Now magistrates in Sicily will be able to press charges against him for abuse of power and kidnapping.

It is not clear when such a trial will begin but should Salvini be convicted, he could face a sentence of six months to 15 years in prison. He could also be barred from holding public office.

Salvini continues to promise he will return to power and says he believes in the impartiality of the judiciary.

Some Italians are voicing skepticism about the consequences of the vote now that the Senate has acted. Many say they doubt anything will occur because they think the judicial system moves very slowly.

 

 

Related Stories

People disembark from the Ocean Viking rescue ship, at the Taranto harbor, Southern Italy, Jan. 29, 2020.
Africa
Italy 'Complicit in Abuse' of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups
Italy and EU helping to fund Libya coast guard to stop flow of migrants
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:16
Emilia Romagna's governor Stefano Bonaccini speaks to reporters after winning the regional elections, in Casalecchio di Reno,…
Europe
Italy's Regional Voters Thwart Hopes of Right-Wing Forces
The center-left Democrats' incumbent won 51.4% of Sunday's vote for the governorship of the prosperous Emilia-Romagna region — a longtime center-left stronghold — with Salvini's League party candidate winning 43.7%
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 10:01
Migrants are seen in a dinghy as they are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya,…
Middle East
Coast Guard Catches and Returns 81 Migrants off Libyan Coast
The UN refugee agency reported last week that the total number of migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard in the past month rose 121% from the same period last year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 06:48
Sabina Castelfranco
Written By
Sabina Castelfranco
Europe

Italian Far-Right Leader Matteo Salvini Could Face Trial for Detained Migrants

Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
USA

Ex-Ukraine Ambassador: State Department Leaders Lack Vision

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020.
Europe

Amid Soaring Tensions, Leaders Prepare for Key Global Security Summit

The entrance of the Bayerischer Hof hotel, the venue of the 56th Munich Security Conference is pictured in Munich, southern Germany, Feb. 13, 2020.
Europe

British Finance Minister Unexpectedly Resigns

British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job by Britain's…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spanish Tech Show Assessing Cost of Cancellation Over Virus

People walk past posters announcing the Mobile World Congress 2020 in a conference venue in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 11,…

Latest news