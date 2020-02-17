Europe

Italy's Salvini Abortion Comments Fuel Ire

By AFP
February 17, 2020 01:32 PM
Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
Leader of Italy's far-right party Matteo Salvini

ROME - Italy's opposition leader Matteo Salvini provoked a vehement backlash on Monday after insinuating that migrant women who went to emergency rooms to seek an abortion led an "uncivilized" life.

The comments from the ex-interior minister and head of the far-right League that some women having abortions were using emergency rooms "like health ATMs" came during a political rally in Rome on Sunday.

Anti-migrant diatribes regularly launched by Salvini, a staunch Catholic, have made him hugely popular among supporters, who see in his nationalist "Italians first" messages a way to restore Italian pride.

"Emergency room nurses in Milan let me know there are women who have shown up for the seventh time for an abortion," Salvini told supporters.

"It's not for me to judge, it's right for a woman to choose, but the emergency room can't be the solution for uncivilized lifestyles in 2020."

Just before his comment, Salvini had railed against the problem of "non-Italians" using emergency rooms for free, saying the "third time you have to pay."

The general secretary for the union of Italian doctors, Pina Onotri, told AFP it would be "impossible" for a woman to have an abortion in an emergency room, unless it involved a miscarriage.

Abortion has been legal in Italy since 1978. The law allows women to terminate their pregnancies within three months of inception, with later-stage abortions permitable in some cases.

Women must request the procedure, then wait 7 days to lower the chance of their misgivings, the law states. Despite its legality, women often have a hard time getting an abortion because 70% of gynecologists whom the law allows to be "conscientious objectors" refuse to perform the procedure.

- 'Hands off women' -


Reaction to Salvini's comments was swift.

The head of Italy's Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said Salvini's comments showed him increasingly desperate ahead of regional elections this spring where he hopes to win key regions of Italy for the League.

"Salvini mouths off even more every day because he's in trouble. With insults, outlandish theories and random numbers," Zingaretti wrote on Facebook.

"Luckily, Italian emergency rooms don't listen to his provocations. Get your hands off women."

The spokesman for the Five Stars Movement, which currently shares power with the PD, said women were the latest targets of Salvini.

"After migrants, gypsies and gays, Matteo Salvini now has it out for women who choose abortion," Giuseppe Buompane said on Twitter.

As interior minister, Salvini toughened the law to make it harder for charity ships carrying rescued migrants from the Mediterranean to dock at Italian ports.

Italy has long argued that it has taken the brunt of the migrants who have reached Europe's shores, and Salvini's tough stance against them has helped him in the polls.

The country's medical community cautioned that Salvini's comments were inaccurate.

For the gynecologist Gisella Giampa at the Sandro Pertini hospital in Rome, Salvini was taking "rare cases" and generalizing.

"Before speaking, he could inform himself, and, when one wants to be a statesman, not to take his information from one single nurse."

Related Stories

Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
Europe
Italian Far-Right Leader Matteo Salvini Could Face Trial for Detained Migrants
Italian Senate decided earlier this week to lift his immunity
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 13:08
Trump
USA
Trump Defends Clinicians' Right to Refuse to Do Abortions
The Trump administration on Thursday moved to protect the rights of clinicians who object to participating in abortions with a regulation intended to safeguard those with religious and moral objections. President Donald Trump made the announcement during a speech in the White House Rose Garden to mark the National Day of Prayer. "Just today we finalized new protections of conscience rights for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, teachers, students and faith…
Default Content Teaser
New Rules Put Safe Abortions at Risk
New U.S. restrictions on funding impacts access to safe abortions in Africa.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. The passage of abortion restrictions in Republican-led states and a corresponding push to…
US Politics
AP: Women Facing Restrictions Seek Abortions Out of State
Although abortion opponents say tighter laws are intended to reduce abortions and not send people to other states, at least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancies outside their home states between 2012 and 2017, study finds
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/08/2019 - 00:21
AFP logo
Written By
AFP
Europe

Italy's Salvini Abortion Comments Fuel Ire

Opposition populist leader Matteo Salvini gestures during press conference at the Foreign Press association, in Rome, Thursday,…
Europe

'Be Yourself' Ex-British PM May Advises Women in Politics

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 17,…
Europe

Suspect in Norway Mosque Attack Charged with Terror

Philip Manshaus, with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck, appears with his lawyer Unni Fries in court in Oslo, Norway. Manshaus, 21, is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister.
Middle East

Assad Presses Offensive, as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Idlib

Civilians flee from Idlib toward the north to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey, Feb. 15, 2020. Syrian troops are waging an offensive in the last rebel stronghold.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook Warns of Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression ahead of EU Rules

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2020.

Latest news