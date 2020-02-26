Europe

Lawyer Says Assange Shouldn't Face 'Political' Extradition’

By Associated Press
February 26, 2020 01:50 PM
A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the…
A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 24, 2020.

LONDON - A lawyer for Julian Assange argued Wednesday that the WikiLeaks founder should not be sent to the United States because a U.K.-U.S. treaty bans extradition for political offenses.
   
Assange, 48, is wanted in the U.S. on spying charges over the leaking of classified government documents a decade ago. American prosecutors accuse Assange of conspiring with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
   
He faces 18 charges of espionage and computer misuse, and faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison if convicted.
   
Assange says he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. His lawyers argue that the U.S. charges are a politically motivated abuse of power.
   
Assange's attorney, Edward Fitzgerald, said Wednesday that extradition for political offenses is prohibited under the 2003 U.K.-U.S. Extradition Treaty.
   
“If it's not a terrorist case, not a violent offense, then the principle you should not be extradited for a political offence is of virtually universal application,” he said in court. “It dates back for more than 100 years.”
   
“The U.S., of course, writes it into every treaty because they don't want their citizens being extradited for political offenses.”
   
U.S. authorities deny Assange is being prosecuted for political offenses. James Lewis, a lawyer for the U.S. government, said in court Monday that Assange was an ``ordinary'' criminal who had put lives at risk by publishing uncensored secret documents.
   
Assange has complained of struggling to hear and concentrate during the extradition hearing, which is being held at London's high-security Woolwich Crown Court.
   
Assange has been in Belmarsh Prison, next to the court, since April 2019, when he was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He jumped bail and took refuge in the embassy seven years earlier to avoid being sent to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault.
   
Assange said Wednesday that he was not able fully to participate in the proceedings.
 
“I can't speak to my lawyers in confidentiality,” he told District Judge Vanessa Baraitser. ``There's a whole series of people sitting there and there's microphones.
 
“I have very little time with my lawyers ... the other parties must have something like 100 times more contact a day,” Assange said. “There's no point concentrating on anything as I'm not able to participate.”
   
Fitzgerald asked whether Assange could be allowed to leave the glass-enclosed dock and sit with his lawyers.
   
The judge said the decision was not up to her.
   
“I strongly suspect security officials wouldn't be able to accommodate that,” she said.
   
The extradition hearing is expected to continue for the rest of the week, then take a break before resuming in May.

Related Stories

Demonstrators stand outside Westminster Magistrates Court in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is due to appear for an administrative hearing, in London, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe
Julian Assange Extradition Case to be Drawn Out for Months
Assange is being held at Belmarsh Prison in east London while he waits for the hearing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:07
Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in in London where Assange is expected to appear to fight extradition to the United States, Oct. 21, 2019.
Europe
Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Loses Bid to Delay Hearing
Assange and his legal team failed to convince District Judge Vanessa Baraitser that a delay in the already slow-moving case was justified
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 08:32
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS…
The Americas
Mexican President Calls for Julian Assange to be Released From UK Prison
Assange, 48, is in a British jail for skipping bail when he sought asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London, where he spent nearly seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of rape that were dropped in November
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:29
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Lawyer Says Assange Shouldn't Face 'Political' Extradition’

A sign is seen outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the…
Europe

Zelenskiy Declares Feb. 26 Memorial Day to Mark Russia's Seizure of Crimea

FILE - In this handout photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Colleges Call Students Back From Italy Amid Virus Concerns

Tourists with protective mask visit Florence on February 25, 2020 as Tuscany reported its first two cases of COVID-19. - Italy…
Europe

Call Me Harry: Prince Eschews Royal Label in Scotland Speech

Britain's Prince Harry, speaks during a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Nuclear Accord Parties Meet to Try to Salvage Deal

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmit attend a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019.

Latest news