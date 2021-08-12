Europe

‘Lucifer’ Heat Wave Scorches Mediterranean; Dozens Die in Wildfires  

By Henry Ridgwell
August 12, 2021 04:20 PM
In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, a view of a fire near Mandas, in the south of Sardinia, Italy, in the early…
This photo released by the Italian Firefighters shows a fire near Mandas, in the south of Sardinia, Italy, in the early hours of Aug. 12, 2021.

LONDON - The extreme heat in the Mediterranean region continued to trigger wildfires, with dozens of people killed in Algeria, Greece, Italy and Turkey in recent days. The weather system, nicknamed "Lucifer," has unleashed record temperatures, and on Thursday it was moving slowly west toward Spain and Portugal.

A weather station near the town of Syracuse in southeast Sicily registered what could be Europe’s highest recorded temperature Wednesday, at 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 F). The record had yet to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization.

Fire crews said forests and fields, baked to tinder by the intense heat, were easily ignited by such things as a discarded cigarette or concentration of the sun's rays by a shard of glass.

Horrifying sight

At night, the hills of southeast Sicily were lit up in flames. It was a frightening spectacle for the residents of the ancient mountain villages.

“Our small town was really invaded by fire. It is a catastrophe. The entire Calaforno Park and the surrounding area went up in flames,” said Giovanna Licitra, a resident of Giarratana. “We are living through some really sad moments because our land has suffered a very serious loss. And it will take a long time before it returns to its former glory.”

Goats are seen at a burn area near Krioneritis village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece…
Goats are seen at a burn area near Krioneritis village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 12, 2021.

On the Greek island of Evia, the air was filled with acrid smoke, frequently punctured by the low-flying sorties of water-dropping aircraft. Fire crews have traveled from across Europe and as far away as Russia and Egypt to help. But for many residents, it was too late.

“Today, we have a lot of water-dropping aircraft, but they should have been here from day one. The damage now is too big, unfortunately,” said Dimitris, an island resident.

The heat has also triggered huge fires in Algeria, which reportedly have killed at least 69 people. Aid agencies said that more than 600 families had been made homeless.  Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane visited some of the affected regions Thursday and promised further government help.

Scientists said governments should make better preparations for further extreme weather.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug.11, 2021, a man looks at a forest fire near the village of Larbaa Nath Irathen, neat Tizi…
FILE - A man looks at a forest fire near the village of Larbaa Nath Irathen, near Tizi Ouzou, in the mountainous Kabyle region, 100 kilometers east of Algiers, Aug.11, 2021.

“It really is horrific, and unfortunately, this is just the beginning of the heat and humidity deaths which we’re going to see, which we can attribute directly to human-caused climate change,” Ilan Kelman, a professor of disasters and health at University College London, said in an interview with VOA.

“When we’re up to this level of 45 degrees [Celsius] and over, when this continues for a while, and when we add humidity, really the only way to get through it unfortunately is indoor cooling," Kelman said. "And most people do not have that. Many people cannot afford it. And we also have the challenge that even if everyone was given access to it and could afford it or were helped, then that would overload the power system. We would see power outages.”

Economic disruption

In addition to the immediate danger to life, the extreme weather disrupts livelihoods and entire economies, Kelman said.

“When it’s too hot to be outside, we are not going to have people tilling the fields," he added. "We are not going to have people harvesting the crops and sending it to be processed for our supermarket shelves. Construction cannot happen. What do we do about repairs for infrastructure which require people being outdoors" when it's simply too hot to be out there?

The weather system was slowly moving west toward Spain and Portugal. Social workers were checking in on the most vulnerable residents, including the elderly.

“Weather phenomena that are generated by climate change contribute to this vulnerability. This calls for more care and attention, and puts them at even more risk,” Madrid social worker Clara Garcia told Reuters.

Destroyed cars in a street after floods and mudslides in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The…
Destroyed cars lie in a street after floods and mudslides in Bozkurt town, Kastamonu province, Turkey, Aug. 12, 2021. Floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in northern Turkey, heavy rains have caused catastrophic flooding in recent days, sweeping away cars and buildings and triggering mudslides — echoing scenes from Germany and Belgium last month.

Scientists said it showed the urgency of fighting climate change. But in the short term, they warned that extreme weather was increasingly common and said humanity must adapt as best it can.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

Related Stories

Firemen and local volunteers extinguish a wildfire in Oren, in the holiday region of Mugla, August 6, 2021, as Turkey struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades.
Press Freedom
Turkey's Media Regulator Fines Broadcasters Over 'Demoralizing' Wildfire Coverage
Media analysts and journalism organizations describe move as a form of censorship and attempt to interfere with editorial independence
Ezel Sahinkaya
By Ezel Sahinkaya
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 05:11 PM
A man looks at a forest fire near the village of Larbaa Nath Irathen, near Tizi Ouzou, in the mountainous Kabyle region, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Algeria's capital of Algiers, Aug.11, 2021.
Africa
Dozens Die as Fires Rage Across Algeria
Interior minister and other government officials are blaming arson for many of the blazes that have reportedly killed 65 people so far
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 02:01 PM
A burnt mountain over a beach in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 148 kilometers (92 miles) north of Athens, Greece,…
Europe
Greece Gains on Wildfires, Faces Climate Change Criticism
The government has come under fierce criticism for failing to heed warnings of wildfires amid a protracted heat wave
Anthee Carassava
By Anthee Carassava
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 04:31 AM
In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, a view of a violent wildfire that burned the historical pinewood in Pescara, central Italy, Aug. 1, 2021.
Europe
Arsonists Behind More than Half of Italy's Wildfires, Officials Say
About 800 wildfires have struck Italy this year, tripling normal annual average and causing millions of dollars in damage
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 08/09/2021 - 12:53 PM
California Governor Gavin Newsom surveys a burned United States Post Office in downtown Greenville, California, Aug. 7, 2021.
USA
Fire-friendly Weather to Return to Northern California
Current wildfire has already scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 07:34 PM
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell

Latest News

Europe

North Macedonia, Albania Face New Obstacles on Path to EU

FILE PHOTO: A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman Square outside European Commission headquarters in…
Europe

Polish Parliament Advances Media Bill US Denounces

FILE - A general view of a studio of television channel TVN24 is seen in Warsaw, Poland, July 29, 2021.
Europe

Syrian Refugees Targeted in Ankara Night of Violence

A firefighter extinguishes goods of a shop burnt during riots against refugees in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021.
Europe

France, Britain Divided by Much More than La Manche 

A man takes photographs pointing south on the beach at Durdle Door with the English Channel sea connecting Britain to mainland…
Europe

Tourist Helicopter Crashes in Russian Crater Lake; 8 Missing

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, emergency personnel work near the site where a…