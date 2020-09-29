Europe

Macron Meets With Belarus Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya

By VOA News
September 29, 2020 05:40 AM

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the Belarus' presidential elections speaks to the members of press following her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 29, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged European support for the people of Belarus after he met with opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. 

The talks took place in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, where Tsikhanouskaya fled after an August presidential election in Belarus sparked a political crisis. 

Many in Belarus reject the official results of the election that gave another term to longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, and in the weeks following the vote thousands have protested. 

The European Union said last week it does not recognize Lukashenko as president, and Macron has said he must step down. 

