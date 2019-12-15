Europe

Madrid Climate Talks End in Acrimony, Disappointment

By VOA News
Updated December 15, 2019 09:15 AM
COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.
COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.

The United Nations’ longest climate talks ever ended in Madrid Sunday with countries agreeing to increase carbon cutting commitments next year, but postponing clear-cut decisions in key areas.

Critics accused several of the world’s biggest polluters, including the United States, of blocking progress to address a growing climate crisis.

There was some progress and compromise. The European Union, with the exception of Poland, pledged this past week to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Delegates agreed to enhance carbon cutting plans. But they failed to agree on clear targets, rules for carbon markets or financing for poorer nations to adapt and respond to climate change. That adds pressure for next year, when the 2015 Paris climate agreement begins to be implemented.

"We did not get there this time, but we have progressed. As many others have expressed, we were disappointed that we have once again failed to find agreement," Costa Rica's delegation said.

The talks were backdropped by a series of alarming findings on the growing impact of climate change on our oceans, forests and glaciers — even as greenhouse gases continue to rise to record levels. Critics accuse big-emission countries like Brazil, Australia and the United States, which is set to leave the climate pact next year, of blocking progress in Madrid.

As the talks overshot their Friday deadline, frustrated activists dumped manure outside the conference center.

"What we are seeing come out of these talks right now should set off alarm bells," said David  Waskow , international climate director for Washington-based World Resources Institute. "The biggest emitters are not moving at the pace and scale that they need to to get us on track for a safe world."

World Wildlife Fund also accused a number of big polluters of holding the talks hostage, saying their position sharply contrasted with science, real-life evidence and rising calls from the street for more climate action, especially from young people.

Earlier in the week, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg accused countries of clever accounting to get around emissions cuts.

Speaking to delegates as the Madrid talks wrapped up, another youth leader, Sophia Mulwick from Norway, urged leaders to do more.

"Youth are finished being your inspiration. Please use our solutions. Take the right decisions for our future and all the people suffering the consequences of climate change today," she said.

She urged countries not to let young people down.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi talks with Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles at the U.N. Climate…
Science & Health
Disagreement Drags UN Climate Talks Into Second Extra Day
Among main issues still being discussed are rules for international carbon markets and a system for channeling money to help poor countries cope with economic impact of climate change
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/14/2019 - 20:37
A Uniper coal-fired power plant and a BP oil refinery and chemical plant are at work in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2019.
Science & Health
UN Climate Talks Aim to Pave Way for Global Carbon Market
Under European Union rules, the plant’s operator, Vattenfall, needs a permit for each ton of carbon dioxide it emits. Otterpohl’s job is to keep costs low by making sure the company buys only as many permits as necessary, at the current market price
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 11:40
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
UN Chief Warns 'Point of No Return' Nearing as Climate Talks Open
Talks on climate change have opened in Madrid amid stark warnings that soon, it may be too late to prevent catastrophic consequences of global warming. Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from the Spanish capital.
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 17:27
Workers prepare the main conference venue for the COP25 Climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 1, 2019.
Europe
Climate Talks to Open in Madrid Amid Dire Warnings
With nearly 200 countries participating, the COP25 meeting sets the stage for a crucial year ahead, when countries must increase emission pledges, and the US plans to pull out of the Paris climate pact
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 03:35
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Greta Thunberg, German Railway Company in Tweetstorm

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg holds a sign with writing reading in Swedish "School strike for the climate" as…
Europe

UK Opposition Chief Corbyn 'Sorry' for Election Wipeout

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London, Britain, December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Europe

Madrid Climate Talks End in Acrimony, Disappointment

COP25 party members talk ahead of the closing plenary in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 15, 2019.
Europe

This Little Piggy Went to Court: German Piglets 'Sue Over Castration'

PETA activists protest for animal rights and pain-free piglet castration at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Nov. 19, 2019.
Europe

Albania Seeks Arrests for Guake Deaths in Collapsed Buildings

Rescuers from France and Switzerland operate at a collapsed building after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Durres, western Albania, Nov. 29, 2019.