Europe

Man Who Would be German Chancellor Faces Stiff Electoral Test

By Jamie Dettmer
June 05, 2021 10:16 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the chairman of the German Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, right speak as they arrive for a virtual Plenary Session of the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the chairman of the German Christian Democrats, Armin Laschet, right speak as they arrive for a virtual Plenary Session of the Franco-German Council of Ministers in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2021.

Armin Laschet, who hopes to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s chancellor, has been compared to a traditional child’s toy - a wooden figure on a round base that, when touched, wobbles but stays upright. 

Allies and foes alike are watching to see how close Laschet comes to the tipping over when voters turn out Sunday for a regional election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. The election is a significant test for the 60-year-old the ruling Christian Democratic Union has chosen as its candidate for chancellor in national elections scheduled for September. 

Saxony-Anhalt’s capital, Magdeburg, is the burial place of the Holy Roman Emperor Otto I, and there are already commentators suggesting it may come to be seen as the site where Laschet’s ambitions to become Germany’s next chancellor were first buried. 

National elections are not “won in the East; they can, however, be lost in the East,” a CDU regional leader, Mario Voigt, said recently.

A poor showing for the CDU in Sunday’s election would add to the doubts of many party stalwarts who question whether Laschet, chief minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, was the right choice as their national candidate. 

Many, especially on the right of the party, thought the more charismatic Markus Söder, the 54-year-old leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, would have been a better electoral champion, offering a greater chance of a victory in September than Laschet, a cautious centrist politician, who is seen as a Merkel retread. The CDU recorded its biggest opinion poll slump after Laschet was picked in April as the party’s nominee for chancellor.

FILE - Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, addresses the media during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.
FILE - Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, addresses the media during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.

In sparsely populated and de-industrialized Saxony-Anhalt, Germany’s poorest state, the nationalist conservative Alternative für Deutschland party is chasing the CDU hard in opinion polls. The pandemic has not been kind to the AfD, which entered the German parliament for the first time in 2017, and its support has gotten stuck at around 11% of the vote nationally. However, the party has remained competitive in the poor states of the former communist East Germany, including Saxony-Anhalt, considered an AfD stronghold. 

One pollster, INSA, has put the AfD a percentage point OK? ahead of the CDU. In the runup to voting, Laschet has focused on keeping traditional conservative CDU voters in line and appealing to centrists. Some on the CDU’s right wing in the state want Laschet to permit them to form a power-sharing governing arrangement with the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt after Sunday’s election to avoid having to enter a coalition government with the Greens and the Social Democrats.

However, Laschet has been reaffirming a sharp demarcation between the CDU and Germany’s far-right party.

“One thing is clear to me, any rapprochement with the AfD cannot be made with the CDU. Anyone who does that can leave the CDU,” Laschet told reporters with the Funke media group and the French newspaper Ouest-France.

The fear in the CDU is that a poor showing Sunday will add to the headwind Laschet is facing as he heads toward the federal poll in four months.

“German politicians have learned OK? to be jumpy about winds of change, especially when they blow from the five Länder [states] that once made up communist East Germany,” said Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institution, a U.S.-based think tank. 

“So the fact that the small state of Saxony-Anhalt holds a bellwether election on Sunday — the last state poll before the national vote on September 26 — is causing some headaches in Berlin,” she added.

Since German reunification, Saxony-Anhalt has seen its population shrink by a quarter. As the population shrank the far right has become stronger in the state. A right-wing extremist attacked a synagogue city of Halle, last year, killing two. After the attack, Germany’s security agencies placed the AfD’s regional branch under surveillance for “anti-democratic” tendencies.

If center-right voters defect to the AfD in large numbers — or just fail to turn out — it will amplify the voices of Laschet’s critics, who want the party to move further right to undercut the AfD nationally. For Laschet the challenge as September approaches is to find a solution to a big electoral dilemma — how to beat the Greens in the west of the country while also vanquishing the AfD in states like Saxony-Anhalt.

“We cannot want a radical right-wing party to be the strongest party in a German state legislature, so what happens in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday is something that should concern all democrats,” Laschet told Deutschlandfunk radio midweek.

Later during a campaign stop in Dessau, he said, “There’s a lot at stake in this election. Everybody should go vote. Otherwise, there will be a rude awakening on Monday.”

Pollsters say the signs are that Germans are ready for major political change and the problem is Laschet is seen as a figure from the past.

Many voters have reservations about Laschet, according to Manfred Güllner, the head of Geran polling company FORSA. 

“He still looks a bit old-fashioned, and the voters still don't see a clear course,” he told local reporters.

Laschet has experienced plenty of setbacks in his political career — defeats run through his rise to the top of German politics. After serving just four years in the Bundestag, he lost a reelection bid in 1998, and he was defeated in 2010 for the CDU chairmanship in North Rhine-Westphalia. 

Like the toy, though, he has gyrated, but always managed to stay upright.

Related Stories

Map of Namibia
Africa
Germany Says It Committed Genocide in Namibia During Colonial Rule
It promises financial support worth more than 1 billion euros to aid projects in the African nation
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 02:16 AM
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (on screen) participate in the official opening of…
Europe
Germany, Norway Open NordLink Undersea Power Cable
The 623-kilometer cable links the two countries, allowing them to exchange clean energy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 03:52 PM
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by…
Europe
US Waives Sanctions on Firm Working on Germany-Russia Pipeline  
Decision opposed by some US lawmakers who sought to halt Nord Stream 2 project
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 06:53 PM
Jamie Dettmer
By
Jamie Dettmer

Latest News

Europe

Man Who Would be German Chancellor Faces Stiff Electoral Test

FILE - Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union, CDU, addresses the media during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.
Europe

G-7 Nations Reach Historic Deal to Tax Big Multinationals

EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, World Bank President David Malpass, and G7 finance ministers meeting at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pilgrims Return to Spain’s ‘El Camino’ Paths after Pandemic

Pilgrims walk past sculptures indicating the direction of St. James' Way in El Perdon mountain, near to Pamplona northern northern Spain, June 1, 2021.
Europe

Putin Chafes at US, Criticizes Response to Capitol Attack

Journalists gather in the press center as they listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking, at the St. Petersburg…
Europe

Frustration Greets EU Decision to Keep Travel Restrictions on US, UK 

Wizz Air lands at the newly opened Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013. The…