Europe

MH17 Trial Resumes Briefly Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

By RFE/RL
March 24, 2020 11:09 AM
Judges attend the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, March 10, 2020.
Judges attend the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, March 10, 2020.

The trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 resumed briefly at The Hague on Tuesday amid coronavirus restrictions.

The Dutch judges in the trial read out several preliminary decisions before ruling to adjourn the case until June 8 in order to give the defense lawyers of one of the accused more time to prepare their case.

The courtroom was almost empty during the 45-minute session, which was livestreamed on the Internet due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Flight MH17 was shot down July 17, 2014, by a Russian-made Buk missile fired from territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

FILE - People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near the village of Grabove, Ukraine, July 17, 2014.

The civilian passenger plane was on a flight from Amsterdam to Malaysia when it was shot down.

All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

The victims included 193 Dutch citizens as well as 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians.

The four accused -- Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko -- remain at large despite the issuance of international warrants for their arrests.

Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, accused of downing of flight MH17, seen on screen as international investigators present their findings, in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, June 19, 2019.

Only Pulatov has appointed defense lawyers to represent him at the trial in the Netherlands.

When the trial opened on March 9, it was attended by lawyers, judges, family members of victims, and journalists.

But the number of prosecutors, lawyers, and other staff on March 23 was reduced over the coronavirus pandemic. Family and media were not allowed to attend the trial in person, and judges sat separated from one another by empty seats.

Prosecutors say the four men helped to arrange the supply of the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17.

Girkin, a former colonel in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), was the top military commander of a separatist group in eastern Ukraine while Ukrainian Kharchenko was in charge of a combat unit in the region, according to the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Dubinsky and Pulatov were connected with Russia's Military Intelligence Service (GRU), the investigators concluded.

Despite evidence that Russia's military was directly involved in shooting down of Flight MH17, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement.

The Kremlin also denies providing any military or financial support to Ukraine's pro-Russia separatists, despite evidence assembled by the JIT and the Bellingcat open-source investigative group.

 

Related Stories

Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, accused of downing of…
Europe
MH17 Trial Begins In Netherlands While Four Defendants Remain At-Large
The suspects are charged with the murders of 298 passengers and crew who were killed when flight MH17, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down by a Russian-made antiaircraft missile
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 08:29
RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL
Europe

MH17 Trial Resumes Briefly Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Judges attend the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Could Become 'Coronavirus Epicenter,' UK Locks Down, Olympics in Doubt 

U.S. National Guard members stand at the Jacob Javits Center, Monday, March 23, 2020, in New York. New York City hospitals are…
Europe

Bodies On Ice Rink as Spain Sees Record Infections, Deaths

Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Hard-Hit Italy Sees Slowing of New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Medical workers in protective suits check a document as they treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an…
USA

Lawyers for WikiLeaks Founder to Ask for Bail

Julian AaJulian Assange wearing two pair of glasses in seen in court during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States, in London, Feb. 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.ssange wearing two pair of glasses in seen at court during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the…

Latest news