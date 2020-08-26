Europe

Mladic Defiant in Appeal of Life Sentence for War Crimes

By VOA News
Updated August 26, 2020 06:50 PM
This handout picture released by UN- IRMCT (International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals) shows Bosnian Serb ex…
This handout picture released by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals shows Bosnian Serb ex-general Ratko Mladic as he arrives at The Hague where he is appealing his conviction, Aug. 25, 2020.

A hostile and defiant Ratko Mladic appeared in a U.N. court in the Hague Wednesday to appeal his 2017 life sentence for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed in the early to mid-1990s.  

The former Bosnian Serb military commander jabbed his finger at the court and railed against the West for 10 minutes before the judge cut him off.

"I'm very sorry that you have interrupted me. My time is only just coming. People will hear what Ratko Mladic has to say. I am alive and I will live as long as our tribe and our people live. Thank you. And this indictment of yours has gone down the drain," he said.

Mladic called one of the prosecutors the "blonde lady who has been showering me with satanic, snaky, devilish words."

"I am none of the things that you call me," he stated.

A man walks past a graffiti that reads 'Ratko Mladic Hero' in Belgrade, Serbia, Aug. 25, 2020.

Mladic described himself as a "simple man" and a professional soldier doing his duty.

"Fate put me in a position to defend my country, the SFRY (Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia) that you Western powers had devastated with the help of the Vatican, and the Western mafia," he said.  

Prosecutor Barbara Goy called him "one of the worst war criminals who has ever faced justice...life imprisonment is the only conceivable sentence. Nothing less than the maximum sentence is appropriate,” she said.

Prosecutors say Mladic was one of the engineers of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in which 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and murdered, their bodies tossed into mass graves.

"Mladic was key to the success of this operation," prosecutor Laurel Baig said. "Not only was he present, giving orders supervising and directing, he also played a critical and high level role in keeping the international community from stopping these massacres."

Mladic's lawyers argued that his 2017 conviction was based on what they say were legal and factual mistakes.  

They say Mladic should be acquitted or re-tried because others were responsible for atrocities.  

The U.N. appeals court – formally called the U.N. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals – is expected to rule on the Mladic appeal in 2021.

Mladic was the Bosnian Serb military chief during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia-Herzegovina when Bosnian Serbs sought to force Bosnian Muslims and Croats out of territory claimed by Bosnian Serbs – giving birth to the phrase "ethnic cleansing" and the breakup of what was left of Yugoslavia.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic is seen during an angry outburst at the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 22, 2017.
Europe
'Butcher of Bosnia' Mladic Appeal Date Set for March
A UN tribunal will hear arguments in the case pf former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide and war crimes committed in Bosnia's 1990s civil war
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 08:40
A man walks by graffiti that in Cyrillic reads "Ratko Mladic," in Belgrade, Serbia, Nov. 28, 2017
Europe
Graffiti, Soccer Fans Hail Mladic After Genocide Verdict
Graffiti hailing Ratko Mladic has appeared in the Serbian capital, reflecting nationalist support for the former Bosnian Serb military chief who was convicted last week of genocide by a U.N. court and sentenced to life in prison.   Mladic's name could be seen Tuesday sprayed in huge letters at several locations in Belgrade, including the downtown area. Mladic has been revered as a hero in some media and by soccer fans.   Members of a small…
Netherlands War Crimes Mladic
Europe
Tribunal Finds Ex-Bosnian Serb Commander Mladic Guilty of Genocide, War Crimes
Court said Mladic intended to destroy Bosnian Muslim population as it announced verdict stemming from worst massacre in Europe since WWII
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/22/2017 - 06:24
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

USA

US Troops Injured in Incident With Russian Forces in Syria, US Officials Say

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump…
Europe

Belarusian Nobel Laureate Refuses to Answer Questions in Opposition Probe

Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate, second left, looks at a policeman as she arrives for questioning at the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 26, 2020.
Europe

Mladic Defiant in Appeal of Life Sentence for War Crimes

This handout picture released by UN- IRMCT (International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals) shows Bosnian Serb ex…
Economy & Business

COVID Fears Postpone World Economic Forum Until Summer 2021

The sign of the World Economic Forum, WEF, is displayed at an entrance door at the congress center at the eve of the meeting in…
Europe

Italian Coast Guard Releases Burning Yacht Rescue Video

FILE - A general view shows a marina on coast of the Italian island of Sardinia, Sept. 18, 2017.