More Than 200 Migrants Rescued in Mediterranean Disembark in Italy

More than 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean last week disembarked Sunday in Italy.

The migrants, among them 62 children, were traveling in three rubber boats believed to have sailed from Libya.

The German charity Sea-Watch rescues them between Wednesday and Friday.

The charity’s ship Sea-Watch 3 brought them to Porto Empedocle on the Italian island of Sicily.

They went through medical check-ups before being taken into quarantine.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, since 1990 more than 40,000 migrants have died in efforts to reach Europe via land or sea crossings, mostly from poverty-stricken and conflict-ridden countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.