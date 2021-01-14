Europe

NATO Chief Calls Last Week's Attack on US Capitol 'Shocking' and 'Unacceptable'

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 02:26 PM
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing after a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing after a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday called last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump “shocking” and unacceptable, and he said those responsible must be held accountable.

Stoltenberg’s comments were his first public reaction since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol January 6, seeking to stop the U.S. Congress from formally certifying the presidential election. Stoltenberg did comment from his personal Twitter account during the attacks and called for the democratic election to be respected.

During a news briefing in Brussels, after being asked for his reaction to the incident, the NATO chief called it a deadly attack on the “heart of the democratic institutions of the United States of America.” He termed it “absolutely unacceptable” and said it is important that those responsible pay the consequences for their actions.
 
He said, “Democracy must always prevail over violence, and I'm confident that the democratic institutions of the United States will handle this challenge.”
 
Regarding the incoming administration, Stoltenberg said he looks forward to working with Joe Biden as the next U.S. president. “I know that Joe Biden is strongly committed to our transatlantic cooperation, to NATO. And I know that he also, of course, would strongly support the idea of further strengthening the cooperation between North America and Europe.”

 

