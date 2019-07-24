Europe

Navalny Says He Was Detained By Russian Police As He Was Jogging

By RFE/RL Russian Service
July 24, 2019 07:36 AM
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorized protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2019..
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorized protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, July 1, 2019.

Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny says he was detained by police in Moscow shortly after he left his apartment for a run.

In a short video filmed at a Moscow police station and posted on the social-media site Instagram on July 24, Navalny said he spotted a special police task-force van nearby as he began to exercise and was quickly apprehended.

He did not say if he was informed as to why police had detained him as he went for a jog and to buy flowers for his wife.

"They are right when say that sports is sometimes not good for you. I just left home today for jogging a bit and to buy flowers for my wife as it is her birthday today,” Navalny said.

“Now, like a fool, I am standing here in the police station in my jogging shorts. Yulia, sorry, it turned out this way," he added.

The Kremlin foe was released from jail on July 11 after serving a 10-day sentence for attending an unsanctioned protest in Moscow.

He has been sentenced to jail about a dozen times in recent years and has served more than 200 days in incarceration.

Related Stories

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is charged with participation in an unauthorized protest rally, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2019..
Europe
Russia Jails Kremlin Critic Navalny for 10 Days
Kremlin critic was among more than 500 protesters detained by police while rallying in Moscow to call for the punishment of police officers involved in alleged framing of a journalist
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 01, 2019
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained over allegations of staging illegal protests, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 24, 2018.
Europe
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Barred from Leaving Russia
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was stopped at the border Tuesday and barred from leaving Russia as he was about to travel to a court hearing at the European Court for Human Rights in France. Navalny said in a blog post on Tuesday that he was due to attend a hearing at the ECHR which is expected to rule if his countless detentions have been politically motivated. He was stopped by border guards and told that a ruling by court bailiffs has barred him from leaving…
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves the detention center in Moscow, early Oct. 14, 2018. He was released after three weeks for organizing anti-Kremlin protests, his second spell in detention in as many months.
Europe
Navalny Released; Detained Twice in Two Months
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from jail Sunday after three weeks behind bars for organizing anti-Kremlin protests, his second spell in detention in as many months. The 42-year-old activist left a detention center in the south of Moscow early in the morning and spoke briefly to journalists before leaving in a waiting car. “Over the 50 days I have been in jail we have seen yet more evidence that this regime is in complete decline,…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
October 14, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL Russian Service