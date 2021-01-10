Europe

Newspaper: German Parliament Boosts Security after US Capitol Riots

By Reuters
January 10, 2021 08:15 AM
FILE -Police officers stand outside the Reichstag building, seat of Germany's lower house of parliament in Berlin, Nov. 18, 2020.
FILE -Police officers stand outside the Reichstag building, seat of Germany's lower house of parliament in Berlin, Nov. 18, 2020.

BERLIN - Security has been stepped up at Germany's Bundestag (lower house of parliament) after the storming of the Capitol in Washington by rioters last week, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has told lawmakers, Bild am Sonntag weekly reported.

"Berlin state police have arranged for a reinforcement of their forces around the Reichstag building," it quoted Schäuble as saying in a letter to lawmakers.

A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Schäuble had written to lawmakers about the current situation but declined to give details of the content of the letter.

Bild am Sonntag also reported that Schäuble had asked the Foreign Ministry for a report on the Washington violence and would "clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions should be drawn for Bundestag security."

Angry supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, voted out of office in a November election, broke into the Washington Capitol, seat of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, on Wednesday. Five people died, including a police officer.

In Berlin, protesters against coronavirus restrictions stormed the steps of the parliament building during a demonstration in August.

 

Related Stories

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S…
USA
World Leaders Offer Mixed Reactions After Mayhem at US Capitol
Heads of state from Europe, Asia, Middle East hail democracy, call for peaceful transition of power in US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 08:49 AM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
USA
Majority of Americans Want Trump Removed Immediately After US Capitol Violence - Reuters/Ipsos Poll
Nearly 70% of Americans surveyed also said they disapprove of Trump's actions in the run-up to Wednesday's assault
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 08:11 AM
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he…
US Politics
Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Among Rioters Charged with Storming US Capitol
The West Virginia delegate filmed himself breaking into the Capitol on Wednesday
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 06:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Newspaper: German Parliament Boosts Security after US Capitol Riots

FILE -Police officers stand outside the Reichstag building, seat of Germany's lower house of parliament in Berlin, Nov. 18, 2020.
Europe

Public Outcry Shuts Stalin-themed Cafe in Moscow After a Day 

A supporter of the Russian Communist Party holds a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a procession marking the…
Europe

Avalanche Kills Three People at Russian Ski Resort in Arctic

A view shows the accident scene after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Siberian city of Norilsk, Russia, Jan. 9, 2021.
Europe

Severe Snowstorm Kills 4, Brings Much of Spain to Standstill

A bulldozer clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2021.
VOA News on China

European Powers to Boost Asia Presence to Counter China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel,…