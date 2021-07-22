Norway Observes 10-year Anniversary of Extremist Attack

Norway Thursday marked 10 years since a right-wing extremist killed 77 people in attacks in Oslo and a small island outside the city.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at a memorial service in Oslo that what happened that day “was an attack on our democracy.”

“It hurts to think back to that dark day in July 10 years ago,” Solberg said. “Today, we mourn together. Today, we remember the 77 that never came home.”

Survivors of the attack and family members of the victims were among those in attendance, along with Norway’s crown prince and crown princess.

Other events Thursday include a ringing of church bells across the country, as well as a ceremony on Utoya island and an evening commemoration in Oslo with an address by King Harald.

Anders Breivik is serving a 21-year sentence for the attack. The term can be extended if he is deemed to still be a threat.

The attack began with Breivik setting off a bomb in Oslo that killed eight people. He then traveled to Utoya island, where he shot dead 69 people at a Labor Party youth camp.

Some information in this report came from the AP and Reuters.