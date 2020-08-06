Europe

Pope Francis Names Women to Vatican Financial Council 

By VOA News
August 06, 2020 02:40 PM
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 31, 2020.
FILE - Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 31, 2020.

Pope Francis named six women to the Vatican financial oversight body Thursday, making them the first women ever in high-level Vatican positions.
 
The appointees will serve in the 15-person Council for the Economy. Francis created the Council in 2014 as an international group to oversee the Vatican’s finances and set financial policy.
 
The appointment of so many new women is the pope’s latest move to fix the gender imbalance at the Vatican. So far, he has named women for deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, as well as an additional four women as councilors to the Synod of Bishops.
 
Thursday’s appointments mark the most women appointed at one time to the Vatican.
 
Among the new councilors is Leslie Jane Ferrar, former treasurer to Prince Charles from 2015 to 2017. She now serves in several non-executive and trustee roles. New Council member Ruth Kelly was Britain’s former secretary of state for transport and the former minister for women and equality. 

The six women have backgrounds in business, banking, politics, and academia, and they are from Britain, Spain and Germany. 


The Council currently faces intense economic pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vatican has had to use reserve funds and implement harsh cost-control measures. 

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the Council was made up of only men. One cardinal serves as coordinator, and the 14 remaining positions are split between clergy and non-clergy. Now, the non-clergy portion will include the six women newly appointed, along with one man.

Related Stories

Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, as he leaves at the end of the Angelus prayer, July 5, 2020.
Middle East
Pope Denounces Unimaginable 'Hell' of Libyan Migrant Camps
Pope celebrated Mass in honor of would-be asylum seekers who risk lives for a better future
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:04
Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, as he leaves at the end of the Angelus prayer, July 5, 2020.
Europe
Pope Hails UN Global Cease-Fire Move to Fight Pandemic 
Pope Francis throws his support behind a UN Security Council resolution calling for a halt to conflicts to facilitate the fight against the coronavirus pandemic
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:53
Pope Francis speaks during the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, after celebrating a Mass…
Race in America
Pope Urges US Catholic Media to Overcome Racism
Pope Francis: 'We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life' 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 16:33
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Pope Francis Names Women to Vatican Financial Council 

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 31, 2020.
Europe

Poland’s Duda Begins 2nd Term as President

Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda,left, and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, right leave the parliament building following the ceremony of Duda's swearing in for a second five-year term in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2020.
Europe

Beirut Blast Reverberates in Lebanese Diaspora

Members of the Lebanese community hold a giant Lebanese flag during a vigil in memory of victims of the deadly blast in Beirut, in front of Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2020.
Europe

Turkey Considers Leaving European Domestic Violence Pact

A demonstrator wearing a protective face masks holds up a placard reading 'Stand up against violence towards women' during a…
Extremism Watch

US Action Against IS Financier Shows Jihadists’ Cash Flow Continues from Turkey

People exchange money in the city of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, June 20, 2020. In the northwestern province of Idlib, the last…