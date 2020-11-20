Europe

Russia Sentences Man Convicted of Spying for US to 13 Years in Prison

By VOA News
November 20, 2020 08:37 AM
FILE - The headquarters building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, is seen in downtown Moscow, Nov. 16, 2018.
FILE - The headquarters building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, is seen in downtown Moscow, Nov. 16, 2018.

A Russian court has sentenced a man convicted of spying for the United States to 13 years in prison, Russia’s Federal Security Service said in a statement Friday.
 
On November 17, the Bryansk western regional court declared Yuriy Yeshchenko “guilty of high treason," the statement said, adding that he would serve the jail term "under severe conditions" in a high-security facility.
 
According to the FSB, Yeshchenko had tried to pass military secrets to the CIA about Russia's Northern Fleet and pleaded guilty to espionage charges, saying he regretted what he had done.  
 
He was performing maintenance of radio-electronic systems used by the Northern Fleet's ships, the FSB said, where he copied documents from 2015 to 2017 and made contact with the CIA in 2019.
 
The FSB arrested Yeshchenko in the Bryansk region in July 2019, when he attempted to transmit the state secrets to the CIA, the Russian spy agency’s statement said.
 

Related Stories

A small new exhibit at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the 35th…
USA
Former US Army Officer Pleads Guilty of Spying for Russia
Onetime Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins signed pledge to 'serve Russia,' US prosecutors say
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 03:28 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

USA

US Sanctions Two Russia-based Entities Over North Korean Forced Labor

Flags of Russia and North Korea are seen in front of the central railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 24,…
Europe

Britain's Johnson Proposes $21.8B Military Spending Increase

Europe

Diplomats: Biden Administration Likely to ‘Sharpen Bite’ of Russia Sanctions

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden exits The Queen theatre following a virtual meeting with frontline healthcare workers in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Official Says Coronavirus Restrictions Are Working 

People wearing face masks arrive at a subway station in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020.
Middle East

Turkey's Erdogan Promises Human Rights Reforms

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Nov. 17, 2020.