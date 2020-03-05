Europe

'Salmon for Stetsons': Britain Hopes US Trade Deal Will Pressure Europe

By Henry Ridgwell
March 05, 2020 10:31 AM
British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost, center, is seen at the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020.
British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost, center, is seen at the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020.

LONDON - Britain and the European Union began crucial talks this week on their future trading relationship after the Brexit transition period ends December 31, leaving less than 10 months for the two sides to negotiate and ratify any deal. On the same day as the talks began, Britain published its negotiating position for a trade agreement with the United States. London hopes the parallel discussions will give it leverage in negotiations with Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to ‘drive a hard bargain’ with the United States as Britain published its mandate, pledging a boost for both economies as Britain traded “salmon for Stetson hats.”

Beyond the stereotypes, Britain wants to open up markets in areas like car manufacturing, professional services such as law and architecture, artificial intelligence, big data and food processing. Formal negotiations are expected to begin later this month. 

The best-case scenario is a $19 billion boost for the British economy over the next 15 years or 0.16 per cent of GDP, according to government figures.

“That's 0.1 or 0.2 percent you wouldn't otherwise have, so that's fine,” says trade expert David Henig of the European Center for International Political Economy. “I think President Trump said it might double or triple U.S.-U.K. trade. That was unrealistic,” he said.

However, the government’s forecast also suggests Brexit will cost the economy far more – around $168 billion or 6.7 % of GDP growth, even with the type of trade deal envisaged by Boris Johnson.

“For the UK, the EU is our largest market. It's approximately 50% of our trade and whilst deals with the U.S. or Australia can help a little bit, nothing will really replace that,” said Henig.

Britain has also ruled out opening up key areas of its economy to the United States. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Feb. 12, 2020.

“It goes without saying that the NHS (National Health Service) is not on the table. And we will not accept any diminution in food, hygiene or animal welfare standards,” Prime Minister Johnson said recently.

The United States may have other ideas. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told an event at Britain’s Oxford University Monday that he hoped Britain “doesn’t just adopt European standards” on agriculture, such as banning the practice of washing chicken in chlorine or giving cattle growth hormones, and said he expected U.S. companies to be able to access the healthcare market. Lighthizer said he believed both sides could overcome these differences and strike a trade deal.

Ultimately, the politics of a deal could trump the economics, said analyst David Henig.

“I think both Prime Minister Johnson and President Trump want to see a deal and are less concerned about what might be in that deal. President Trump is obviously running into a re-election campaign and having a UK deal which will be pretty popular, I think, across the U.S., would be a good way to go into that. Prime Minister Johnson wants to show ‘global Britain’ and again a U.S. deal will do that, particularly if it doesn't really include the NHS or food standards,” he said.

Britain hopes that opening parallel talks with the U.S. and Europe will give it leverage on both sides. London wants to model its EU deal on the bloc’s recent trade agreement with Canada. That agreement took seven years and eliminated 99% of tariffs on goods but not on services, which make up 80% of the British economy.

However, the EU says Britain is very different to Canada due to its proximity and much closer economic ties, so there is a bigger risk that Britain could undercut Europe. France is taking the toughest line in negotiations.

“Just like you, as a sovereign power, we decide how we want to trade with third countries and as you, we will not trade away our sovereignty and our autonomy of decision in a UK-EU deal,” French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin said at a recent event at London’s Chatham House.

Britain insists quick deals with both the United States and the European Union are possible. The danger is it could leave the  Brexit transition  period  in ten months’ time with no trade agreements at all.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A British Union flag lies on the ground in Parliament Square, London, Feb. 1, 2020.
Europe
As Britain Leaves the EU, Some Leave Britain
Their sudden status as strangers becomes too much for some EU citizens
Marthe van der Wolf
By Marthe van der Wolf
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:25
A member of protocol removes the European Union flag from the UK Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels, Friday, Jan…
Europe
Cheers and Jeers Punctuate Britain's EU Departure
The country appears as deeply split as ever over the issue of EU membership, with Brexiters and so-called Remainers trading insults on social media
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 15:27
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day at Parliament Square in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry…
Europe
Brexit Day Takes Britain Back to the Future
The same set of economic and geopolitical challenges that persuaded Britain's Harold Macmillan to launch Britain's first bid to join the European Community will face the country after it leaves the EU — a remarkable and daunting echo from the past
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 11:11
Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell
Europe

Report: Russian Social Accounts Sow Election Discord – Again

This March 4, 2020, image shows a collection of Instagram posts, which Facebook, the owner of Instagram, yanked off the site in…
Europe

'Salmon for Stetsons': Britain Hopes US Trade Deal Will Pressure Europe

British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost, center, is seen at the start of the first round of post -Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020.
Europe

Venice a Shell of Itself as Tourists Flee Virus

Locals and tourists walk along a nearly empty St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Europe

Flybe 2nd British Airline to Fail, Stranding Travelers

A Flybe plane takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Europe

International Criminal Court Allows Afghanistan War Crimes Probe

FILE- in this Dec. 11, 2019, photo, a boy inspect his damaged home after after an attack near the Bagram Air Base In Parwan…

Latest news