Europe

Serbia Holds Parliamentary and Local Elections

By VOA News
June 21, 2020 04:58 AM
A woman is seen at a polling station during parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Serbia's ruling…
A woman is seen at a polling station during parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, June 21, 2020.

Serbia is holding parliamentary and local elections Sunday expected to consolidate President Aleksandar Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party’s power.

The opposition is partially boycotting the vote.

"I fulfilled my citizen's duty and that's why I came to vote,” said Miroslav Krstic, a resident of Belgrade. “I think that is every citizen's duty. But what I see is that we are divided."

The elections, initially scheduled for April, were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but lockdown rules have now been completely relaxed and people are optimistic about what lies ahead.

"I expect it to be far better, for Serbia to develop more economically,” said Petar Momcilovic, a Belgrade resident. “A lot has been done but I expect much more."

About 6.6 million voters are eligible to cast ballots for the 250 seats of the country’s parliament and for local governing bodies.

Vucic's party appears set for a landslide victory since it is facing a divided opposition.

Several main opposition parties are boycotting the vote, claiming lack of free and fair conditions and accusing Vucic of dominating the election campaign on the mainstream media through his control. Vucic has denied the accusations.

However, some smaller groups have decided to participate, saying the boycott would only help Vucic’s party. 

Related Stories

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Opposition Leader Dragan Djilas gestures during an interview with the…
Europe
Serbia's Opposition to Boycott Vote Held During Pandemic
Most of the main opposition parties will boycott the vote because of what they say is Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's iron grip on the country's media and the electoral process, as well as potential coronavirus infection hazards at voting stations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:23
People attend a protest after arrest of the Serbian Orthodox Church priests in Montenegro, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Serbia Criticizes Montenegro for Keeping Border Ban on Serbs
Montenegro's prime minister said Monday its borders will be opened June 1 for citizens of countries that meet the entry criteria set by Montenegro's health authorities: to have at most 25 COVID-19 patients per 100,000 inhabitants
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 09:30
Serbian soldiers patrol around the center for refugees, in Sid, about 100 km west from Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 16, 2020…
Europe
Serbia Deploys Army to 'Secure' 3 Migrant Camps
About 1,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, are being housed in them
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 20:18
FILE - In this Thursday, March 7, 2019 file photo, a shadow of Milica Kesler, curator and archivist is cast onto a poster of…
Europe
Serbia Protests EU Site's Reference to Inventor Tesla as Croatian
Tesla was an ethnic Serb born under the former Austrian Empire in what is now Croatia; his ethnicity is a source of friction between Balkan neighbors Serbia and Croatia
Default Author Profile
By RFE /RL
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 15:56
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

Serbia Holds Parliamentary and Local Elections

A woman is seen at a polling station during parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Serbia's ruling…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK to Announce New 'One Meter Plus' Social Distancing Rule, Report Says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson washes his hands in the playground during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School in…
Europe

3 Die in Stabbing Attack in Britain

Police officers are seen at a police cordon in central Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020 following a stabbing incident…
South & Central Asia

Georgia Marks First Anniversary of Anti-Kremlin Protest

An activist wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus holds the Georgian flag during a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia,…
Europe

Poles Run for LGBT Equality Ahead of Presidential Vote

Members of a group supporting LGBT rights protest in Warsaw