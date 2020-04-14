Europe

Some Shops Allowed to Reopen in Italy

By Associated Press
April 14, 2020 07:35 AM
People walk along the promenade in the seaside town of Ostia, near Rome, Monday, April 13, 2020. Authorities had announced…
People walk along the promenade in the seaside town of Ostia, near Rome, April 13, 2020.

ROME - In Italy, bookstores, stationary stores and shops selling baby clothes and supplies were allowed to open nationwide on Tuesday, provided they could maintain the same social-distancing and sanitary measures required in supermarkets.
 
But there was no coherency to the openings, with some regional governors and individual shop owners still deciding to keep their doors shut for now.
 
Hard-hit Lombardy and Piemonte kept their bookshops and stationary shops closed, while central Lazio postponed any opening for another week to allow stores to put in place sanitary measures to protect both staff and shoppers alike. Veneto was allowing them to open two days a week under a gradual loosening that the governor termed "lockdown light."
 
Another segment of workers allowed back on the job Tuesday were forestry workers, to clear dead trees ahead of the warming weather that brings with it forest fire season.
 
While the list of commercial activities allowed to reopen seemed random, officials offered the explanation that students needed to restock up on school supplies, new parents needed to outfit their growing babies. And Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini argued that books were an "essential good" for Italians cooped up at home.
 
"The same distancing and security measures as supermarkets will be required, but they'll reopen," Franceschini tweeted. "It's not a symbolic gesture, but the recognition that even books are an essential good."

Related Stories

Monica Carfora, right, deputy head of the emergency of the Santo Spirito Hospital, which now has a separate emergency for…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Italy Reports Lowest Number of New COVID Deaths in 3 Weeks
Deaths also down in France, some Spanish workers allowed to return to their jobs
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 22:53
Teenage sisters Gloria, in black, and Kenean Kibrom, seen in this Facebook Live screen grab, have been comforting and supporting their parents, who both have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Now, the sisters have been tested at their home in Milan, Italy.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Italy Family Ignored COVID Warnings Until Virus Hit Them
In Milan, two teens care for their ailing parents as they await their own coronavirus test results
Tsion Girma
By Tsion Girma
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 02:47
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte informs the Senate on coronavirus situation, in Rome, March 26, 2020.
Economy & Business
Italy Announces Additional Economic Aid Package
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces a $434 billion package of additional economic aid for companies of all sizes struggling in the wake of coronavirus crisis that has hit country especially hard
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 10:29
Young people react during the drive-in Eastern service at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport on April 12, 2020 amid the spread…
Europe
Walking the Tightrope: Some European Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions  
Others are still weeks off any relaxation  
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 16:25
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Forest Fires Rage Near Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

In this photo taken from the roof of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant late Friday April 10, 2020, a forest fire is seen…
Europe

Some Shops Allowed to Reopen in Italy

People walk along the promenade in the seaside town of Ostia, near Rome, Monday, April 13, 2020. Authorities had announced…
Coronavirus Outbreak

India, France Extend Lockdowns as World Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million

A family watches French President Emmanuel Macron's televised speech, Monday April 13, 2020, in Lyon, central France. French…
Europe

Walking the Tightrope: Some European Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions  

Young people react during the drive-in Eastern service at the parking lot at Aalborg Airport on April 12, 2020 amid the spread…
Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 11,329, up by 717 

A man wearing a protective mask and visor is seen in London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 13, 2020.

Latest news