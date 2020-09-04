Europe

Trump Meets Leaders of Kosovo, Serbia on Friday

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 05:17 AM
(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on July 6, 2020 shows (L) newly elected Kosovo Prime Minister…
This combination of file photographs created on July 6, 2020, shows newly elected Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, left, in Pristina on June 3, 2020, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on June 21, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in the Oval Office on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

Trump will attend a signing ceremony and participate in a trilateral meeting afterward, the statement, issued late Thursday, said, but it did not specify what would be signed.

After the first day of negotiations on normalizing economic relations, Vučić said that he was presented with a draft agreement which mentioned mutual recognition and that he rejected it.

Trump's special envoy for the peace talks between Kosovo and Serbia, Richard Grenell, took to Twitter saying that it was not true.

For his part, Hoti did not comment on whether there was such a proposal but stressed that "harmful agreements for Kosovo, unacceptable for Kosovo, have never come and will never come from the White House."

On Thursday evening, after the leaders from Belgrade and Pristina ended the first day of negotiations, Grenell tweeted:

It’s been a productive day. I am hopeful.

Earlier, Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, who is co-hosting the meeting along with Grenell, struck an optimistic tone about the negotiations.

O’Brien also thanked the American Financial Corporation for International Development, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the American Export-Import Bank, for joining the talks.

“Very good round of discussions this afternoon with the leaders of #Serbia and #Kosovo. They made real progress today. Thanks to @DFCgov, @MCCgov, and @EximBankUS for joining. #EconomicNormalization means jobs for young people. Talks continue tomorrow!” - NSA Robert O’Brien

After the meeting Friday at the White House, Hoti and Vučić are scheduled to meet separately with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but the latter has refused to recognize it. Kosovo's independence also is not recognized by Russia or China.

Kosovo’s independence has been recognized, however, by more than 100 members of the United Nations, including the United States, and most of the European Union member states, except for Slovakia, Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Spain. 

 

Related Stories

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, right, shakes hands with President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell, in Kosovo's capital of Pristina, Oct. 9, 2019.
Europe
US-Mediated Negotiations Between Kosovo and Serbia Rescheduled for Sept 2
Special envoy for peace talks made announcement on Twitter
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:15 PM
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Europe
War Crimes Prosecutors to Interview Kosovo President 
Hashim Thaci, indicted last month for alleged war crimes committed during the Kosovo war for independence from Serbia, will go to the Hague next week    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:05 PM
A protester raises his fists in front of the Serbian parliament during an anti-government rally, as deputies attend the first…
Europe
Serbia Turns the Tables, Investigates the Investigative Journalists
A government money-laundering probe targets reporters who work to uncover high-level corruption  
Default Author Profile
By Milan Nesic
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 01:58 PM
In this photo taken on Thursday, June 18, 2020, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a joint press conference…
Europe
Serbia Seeks to Purchase More Warplanes to Strengthen its Armed Forces, Potentially from Russia
Belgrade objects to NATO aid for Kosovo
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 02:55 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Trump Meets Leaders of Kosovo, Serbia on Friday

(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on July 6, 2020 shows (L) newly elected Kosovo Prime Minister…
Europe

NATO Announces Talks as Turkey-Greece Tensions Rise

2020 USA Votes

Russia Is Trying to Undermine Confidence in Mail-in Voting, Homeland Security Warns

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha,…
Extremism Watch

Turkey: Top IS Militant Suspected of Planning Attack on Hagia Sophia Arrested

The full moon rises behind the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey.
Europe

Paris Attacks Trial Unfolds in Shadow of COVID

A man looks at a painting by French street artist Christian Guemy, a.k.a. 'C215' in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2020, in tribute to the members of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo attack by jihadist gunmen in Jan. 2015.