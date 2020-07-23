Europe

Turkey Appoints Hagia Sophia Mosque Imams

By VOA News
July 23, 2020 03:18 PM
The head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate, Ali Erbas, visits Hagia Sophia as workers lay carpets in its interior, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2020.
The head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate, Ali Erbas, visits Hagia Sophia as workers lay carpets in its interior, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2020. (Muhammed Gun/Religious Affairs Directorate/Handout via Reuters)

Three imams were named Thursday to lead prayers at Turkey’s Hagia Sophia mosque, a day before the country’s president joins hundreds of worshippers inside the national landmark that was recently designated a mosque. 

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s religious authority, announced the appointments of Mehmet Boynukalin, a professor of Islamic Law at Istanbul’s Marmara University; Ferruh Mustuer and Bunjamin Topcuoglu, imams at two other Istanbul mosques. Erbas also named five muezzins, officials who make the Muslim call to prayer. 

In a July 10 decree that stirred international opposition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the nearly 1,500-year-old structure a mosque after a top Turkish court ruled the building’s earlier conversion into a museum was illegal. 

The sixth century UNESCO-listed site was initially an Orthodox Christian cathedral that became a mosque following the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453. It was made into a museum in 1934 by modern Turkey’s founding statesmen, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

Following Erdogan’s decree this month, Pope Francis said he was “very pained,” and the World Council of Churches expressed “grief and dismay.” Greece’s culture ministry described the decision as an “open provocation” to the civilized world, and the U.S. State Department was “disappointed.” 

Though mosaics depicting Christian figures in the Hagia Sophia will be covered during Muslim prayers, Erdogan said the mosque would be “open to all, locals and foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims.” 

As many as 17,000 security personnel will be on duty for the mosque’s first prayers on Friday. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - People use their mobile phone to take a selfie outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2020.
Europe
Turkey Battles Criticism Over Decision to Turn Hagia Sophia Into Mosque
With Christian mosaics curtained off, Muslim prayers to take place Friday at iconic ancient cathedral
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 15:08
Europe
Greece Rallies International Support Against Decision to Recast Hagia Sophia into Mosque
Athens says Turkey’s move is part of ‘provocative’ behavior that should be stopped
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 05:52
For nearly a thousand years, the Hagia Sophia was Christianity’s largest church. Then, for 400 years it was a mosque. Today, it's a museum and UNESCO World Heritage site and Istanbul’s most popular tourist site. (Dorian Jones/VOA)
Europe
Global Church Council Voices 'Grief and Dismay' at Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Decision
Erdogan's declaration comes after a top Turkish court revoked a 1934 Turkish decision that turned the sixth-century Byzantine monument into a museum
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:36
Muslims offer their evening prayers outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions in the…
Europe
Turkey's Erdogan Declares Hagia Sophia a Mosque After Court Ruling
He brushes aside international warnings not to change status of nearly 1,500-year-old monument revered by Christians, Muslims alike
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 15:37
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Bosnian City to Hold First Elections in 12 Years

A woman crosses the old bridge in Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jan. 20, 2013. The old bridge connects the two sides together and also has a symbolic meaning connecting the two ethnic sides of the city.
Europe

Scottish Nationalists Urged to Boycott Russian State Media

FILE - Vehicles of Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT are seen near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018.
Europe

British PM Visits Scotland; Says COVID-19 Crisis Shows Strength of Union 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to a Typhoon fighter jet at RAF Lossiemouth, during a visit to the Highlands…
Europe

Russian Gulag Historian Sentenced on Sex Crimes

Russian historian Yuri Dmitriev, who was charged with sexually abusing his foster daughter, is escorted by police officers after a court hearing in Petrozavodsk, Russia, July 22, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video.
Europe

EU Parliament Begins Budget Debate

European Parliament President David Sassoli talks during a news conference following the recovery financial plan deal at the EU leaders summit, at the European Parliament in Brussels, July 22, 2020.