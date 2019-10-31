Europe

UK Police Interview US Diplomat's Wife About Fatal Crash

By Associated Press
October 31, 2019 12:59 PM
Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August 2019 accident in Britain with…
Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August 2019 accident in Britain with Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, speaks at a news conference joined by family members, Oct. 14, 2019.

LONDON - British police have interviewed an American diplomat's wife who was involved in a crash that killed a British teenager and have passed their recommendations on to U.K. prosecutors.

Northamptonshire Police interviewed Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August. His motorcycle collided with a car she was allegedly driving near a British military base used by the U.S. military in southern England. The 42-year-old Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash.

She was granted diplomatic immunity. Dunn's family has launched a campaign seeking its revocation.

President Donald Trump has called what happened “a terrible accident,” noting that the British drive on the left side of the road, while in the United States people drive on the right.

Related Stories

Dusk falls over the White House as members of the media wait for comment from Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, the parents of Harry Dunn, at the White House in Washington, Oct. 15, 2019.
USA
Grieving British Couple Says They Were ‘Ambushed’ at White House Meeting 
Parents of 19-year-old killed by US diplomat’s wife in car crash say they were pressured to meet with the woman at White House
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 14:50
Forensic officers check for evidence in the street where a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed to death in the Thorntopn Heath area of London
Europe
Is 'Emasculation' of British Police Driving Spike in UK Crime?
While Brexit is seen by most as being the number one political issue that needs resolving, crime is now the second most important priority facing the country, Britons are tell pollsters
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 07/18/2019 - 09:05
Police officers stand outside a house being searched in connection to a stabbing at Victoria Station in Manchester, Britain, Jan. 1, 2019.
Europe
British Police: New Year's Eve Stabbing Suspect Held Under Mental Health Review
The suspect in the stabbing of three people on New Year's Eve in Manchester was being held under mental health laws, British police said Tuesday.Manchester police, however, said in a statement they were continuing to investigate the attack because of suspected terrorism links.A suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. He has not been charged.Police released no other details, but said the…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/01/2019 - 18:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press