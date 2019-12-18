Europe

Ukraine, Separatists Fail to Agree on Prisoner Exchange

By Associated Press
December 18, 2019 05:35 PM
Natalia Nikonorova, a representative of Russia-backed rebels in Donetsk, right, and Vladislav Deinego, a representative of…
Natalia Nikonorova, a representative of Russia-backed rebels in Donetsk, and Vladislav Deinego, a representative of Russia-backed rebels in Luhanskleft, are pictured during a news conference following Ukraine peace talks in Minsk, Belarus, Dec. 18, 2019.

MINSK, BELARUS - Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists failed Wednesday to agree on a prisoner exchange and troop pullback after several hours of tense talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. 

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the separatist rebels met in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to discuss conditions for an ``all for all'' prisoner swap. This followed the reaching of a tentative agreement during Ukraine peace talks in Paris last week. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on December 9, had hailed the prospective exchange as a key result of the Paris talks. He said he expected all 72 Ukrainian prisoners held by the separatists to return home before year's end. 

But Olga Kobtseva, a rebel representative in the so-called Contact Group in Minsk, said Wednesday's talks failed to produce an agreement. She cited Ukraine's refusal to absolve the rebels in its custody of criminal charges as the main stumbling block. 

On top of that, the parties were unable to confirm the numbers and verify the lists of prisoners to be swapped. 

Another rebel envoy, Vladislav Dainego, said the parties also failed to agree on the areas where Ukrainian forces and the rebels would pull back from the front line to help maintain a lasting cease-fire. 

``We proposed some areas, but the Ukrainian side [roposed nothing,`` Dainego said. 

Previous pullback

Ukraine and the rebels had pulled back troops and weapons in several areas to help pave the way for the Paris talks, and the four leaders agreed last week that the disengagement would continue in a few other sectors of the front line. 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in televised comments voiced regret that the talks failed to produce an agreement. He wouldn't elaborate on details of the talks. 

The fighting in eastern Ukraine that flared up in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea has killed more than 14,000 and ravaged Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. 

A 2015 peace deal in Minsk brokered by France and Germany helped reduce the scope of hostilities, but Ukrainian forces and the rebels have continued to exchange artillery salvos and gunfire. 

During the talks in Paris, Zelenskiy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced their adherence to the 2015 deal and agreed to revive the peace process. However, they made no progress on central issues — a timeline for holding local elections in eastern Ukraine and control of the borders in the rebel-held region. 

The Minsk deal envisaged that Ukraine can regain control over the border with Russia in the separatist-held regions only after they are granted broad self-rule and hold local elections. The agreement was a diplomatic coup for Russia, ensuring that the rebel regions get broad authority and resources to survive on their own without cross-border support. 

Zelenskiy pushed for tweaking the timeline laid out in the accord so that Ukraine gets control of its border first before local elections are held, but Putin insisted that the 2015 deal should be implemented without revisions. 

Related Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives to the Elysee Palace, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Paris. The leaders of Russia,…
Europe
Russia, Ukraine Remain Far Apart Despite New Peace Talks
Russia and Ukraine make progress but no breakthrough
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 00:45
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Russia, Ukraine Make Progress But No Breakthrough in Peace Talks
After talks in Paris attention now turns to what’s next in the quest to stop the simmering five-year war between Ukrainian government forces and Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's east
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 15:33
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's…
Europe
Russia, Ukraine Leaders Agree on Ceasefire Following Four-Way Talks in Paris
The talks between French, German, Russian and Ukrainian leaders are the first in three years
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 20:16
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Ukraine, Separatists Fail to Agree on Prisoner Exchange

Natalia Nikonorova, a representative of Russia-backed rebels in Donetsk, right, and Vladislav Deinego, a representative of…
Europe

French Government, Unions Launch Talks on Pension Reform Bill

Commuters and tourists wait for a bus at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. With French President…
Europe

European Assembly Blasts Polish 'Anti-LGBT' Zones

People take part in demonstration for LGBT rights in front of the Education ministry in Warsaw, Poland October 25, 2019…
Europe

Moscow's Snowless December Warmest in 133 Years

A visitor walks in the Apothecary Garden, also known as the Botanic Garden of Moscow State University, in Moscow, Russia…
Europe

Serbia Editor Due to Address UN Graft Meeting Turned Away From UAE

Stevan Dojcinovic, an editor of Serbia's investigative web portal Krik, known for its reports on corruption and organized crime, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 18, 2019.