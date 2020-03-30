Europe

UK's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Bid Farewell to Royal  Roles 

By Reuters
March 30, 2020 01:50 PM
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster…
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020.

LONDON - Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles.   

Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in January by hastily announcing plans to take a step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch sees them go their own way from April.   

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple said in the last message they will post on their susexroyal Instagram page.   

"Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!   

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."   

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Europe
UK's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan, do not Need US Help for Security Costs, Spokeswoman Says
Trump wrote on Twitter that "now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 15:41
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines attend the…
Europe
Harry, Meghan Do Last Royal Job at Commonwealth Event
The televised event will mark the last time they will work alongside the entire Windsor clan before flying off into self-imposed exile in North America
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:43
Britain's Prince Harry, speaks during a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in…
Europe
Call Me Harry: Prince Eschews Royal Label in Scotland Speech
From now on, just call him Harry
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:07
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

UK's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Bid Farewell to Royal  Roles 

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Tries Tracking Coronavirus, Sparking Privacy Concerns

Economy & Business

Norway to Admit Non-resident Europeans Working in Oil, Agriculture, Easing Some Coronavirus Curbs

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms and accommodation jack-up rig Haven are pictured in the North Sea,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Why Northern Italy Crematoria Are Overwhelmed with COVID-19 Dead

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a…
Europe

Ukraine Parliament Approves New Finance, Health Ministers

Ukraine's parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, center, and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, right, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus talk at an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2020.

Latest news