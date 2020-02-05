Europe

US Blacklists Bulgarian Judge Over Alleged Involvement In 'Significant' Corruption 

By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service
February 05, 2020 03:22 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to media during a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the State…
FILE - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pictured Aug.15, 2019, at the State Department in Washington, says Judge Andon Mitalov was involved in acts that "severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Bulgaria."

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Bulgarian judge who the State Department says is involved in "significant" corruption in the Balkan country. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday in a statement that he was blacklisting Specialized Criminal Court Judge Andon Mitalov because of his involvement in "corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and severely compromised the independence of democratic institutions in Bulgaria." 

The statement added that Mitalov's wife, Kornelia Stoykova-Mitalova, and his daughter, Gergana Mitalova, were also given "special designation" status, which bars them from entering the United States. 

Ex-lawmaker's award from Putin

Mitalov raised the ire of many within and outside Bulgaria when he allowed Nikolai Malinov, a former Bulgarian lawmaker who is charged with spying for Russia, to visit Moscow, where he received an award from President Vladimir Putin. 

"This is the first such designation in Bulgaria and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Bulgaria and globally,” Pompeo said in the statement. “The United States continues to stand with the people of Bulgaria in their fight against corruption. The State Department will use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally." 

FILE - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Dec. 14, 2018.

The U.S. move came a day after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said he was "withdrawing my confidence" in the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, accusing it of failing to tackle endemic corruption. 

The country has experienced steady economic growth under Borisov, but his government has also been criticized for slow progress in the fight against corruption and a perceived f   ailure to hold corrupt officials and businessmen accountable. 

'Acute crisis in governance'

"This government and administration are leading to the collapse of the state and depriving us of our future as a nation," Radev, a former air force commander, said in a live televised address. "Today we are witnessing an acute crisis in governance at all levels, a lack of will to reform and fight corruption.” 

The European Commission has also slammed Bulgaria over its record in the areas of rule of law and white-collar crime. 

Malinov has said Bulgarian prosecutors have been targeting him because he openly promotes stronger ties with Russia. 

Related Stories

FILE - Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019.
USA
Bulgarian Economist Selected as New Leader of IMF
Kristalina Georgieva takes over at a time when the global economy is slowing and the two biggest economies, the United States and China, are engaged in an escalating trade war
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 15:08
A protester writes "Resignation" on a banner during a demonstration outside Bulgaria's national radio building in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2019.
Europe
Bulgarian Journalists Protest Over Freedom of Speech
The protest was sparked, in part, by support for a Bulgarian National Radio worker — known for her coverage of the country's graft-prone judicial system — being briefly suspended from her job
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 16:18
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov hug after a joint news conference following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2018.
Europe
Bulgarian NGO Official Charged With Spying for Russia
Nikolai Malinov, 50, has been released on bail but is barred from leaving the country
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 16:57
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service
Europe

US Blacklists Bulgarian Judge Over Alleged Involvement In 'Significant' Corruption 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to media during a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the State…
Press Freedom

Journalists See Specter of Censorship in Ukraine's Proposed Media Laws

FILE - Journalists wait for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's arrival at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2019.
Europe

Britain’s Boris Johnson Moves to Keep Terrorists Imprisoned

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend a vigil for victims of a fatal attack on London Bridge.
Europe

Plane Skids Off Istanbul Runway, Breaks Into Pieces; 21 Hurt

Rescue members and firefighters work after a plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul,…
Europe

Russia Alarmed by US Deployment of Low-Yield Nuclear Missiles

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, center, head of a delegation, looks at a U.S. delegation, foreground, as he…

Latest news