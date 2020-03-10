Europe

Kremlin: Trump not Coming to Moscow for Victory Day

By Associated Press
March 10, 2020 07:53 AM
Russian T-72 B3 tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade to mark 74 years since of Wolrd War II, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019.
FILE - Russian T-72 B3 tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade to mark 74 years since of Wolrd War II, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019.

MOSCOW - U.S. President Donald Trump will not be coming to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Russia has repeatedly invited Trump to visit Moscow on the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II — the nation's most important holiday. Trump said last year he appreciated the invitation, but wasn't sure if he could go as the celebration falls "right in the middle of political season."

 "Via diplomatic channels, we have received information that the [U.S.] president will not be coming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, adding that it remains unclear who will represent the U.S. on the Victory Day in Moscow.

Peskov didn't give a reason for Trump's refusal to come.

In an interview with the state-run Tass news agency, a part of which was released Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "a mistake" for world leaders not to attend the Victory Day celebrations this year.

"I think that, concerning former members of the anti-Hitler alliance, the right thing to do would be to attend [our event], from both a domestic political stance and a moral one," Putin said. "We look forward to seeing them and we will be glad if they come. If not, well, that's their choice. But I think that would be a mistake for them."

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Blames Saudi-Russian Oil Fight, Media for Market Drop
The president is set to receive a range of options to help a suddenly-threatened U.S. economy
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 13:44
A screen grab of 29-year-old Yevgeny Nikulin of Russia, who is suspected of hacking U.S. targets.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Tangled Web of Russia's Cyber Underground Further Exposed in US Hacker Trial
Details and other evidence were contained in pretrial motions filed by prosecutors this week ahead of opening of Yevgeny Nikulin's trial in US federal court in San Francisco; jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday
Default Author Profile
By Mike Eckel - RFE/RL
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 21:03
Andrei Nikolayev, an activist of the Green Alternative party, protests outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters building, in the background, to call on officials to do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Russia Ramps Up Response to Coronavirus
Moscow goes on 'high alert' as six new cases reported 
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 17:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines Slash Flights, Freeze Hiring as Virus Cuts Travel

A Delta Air Lines jet is parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Europe

Putin Agrees With Proposed Constitutional Change Allowing Him to Run For Reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018.
Europe

Kremlin: Trump not Coming to Moscow for Victory Day

Russian T-72 B3 tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade to mark 74 years since of Wolrd War II, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019.
Africa

EU Outlines New Africa Strategy  

European Union ministers for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell gives a press conference on EU's new strategy with Africa on March 9…
Coronavirus Outbreak

How Deadly Is the Coronavirus?

The Colosseum, that will be closed following the government's new prevention measures on public gatherings, is reflected in a…

Latest news