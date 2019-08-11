Day in Photos

August 11, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 12, 2019 09:53PM
Two white lion cubs, named Nala and Simba, lay in their basket at the association "Caresse de tigre", at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, northwestern of France.
Two white lion cubs, named Nala and Simba, lay in their basket at the association "Caresse de tigre", at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, northwestern of France.
A cow is pictured before being sacrificed for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A cow is pictured before being sacrificed for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
This aerial photo shows floodwaters submerged areas of Ye township in Mon State, Myanmar. Troops deployed to flood-hit parts of the country to help with relief efforts after rising waters left thousands stranded.
This aerial photo shows floodwaters submerged areas of Ye township in Mon State, Myanmar. Troops deployed to flood-hit parts of the country to help with relief efforts after rising waters left thousands stranded.
Policemen charge at protesters during the anti-extradition bill protest at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.
Policemen charge at protesters during the anti-extradition bill protest at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong.
Members of military prepare to bury the bodies of people killed after a fuel tanker exploded in Morogoro, eastern Tanzania.
Members of military prepare to bury the bodies of people killed after a fuel tanker exploded in Morogoro, eastern Tanzania. More than 60 people were killed as flames ripped through a crowd that had gathered to siphon petrol from the tanker.
Passengers travel back to their villages to celebrate Eid-al-Adha festival, at Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Passengers travel back to their villages to celebrate Eid-al-Adha festival, at Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A boy searches for reusable items amid idols of Hindu goddess Dashama lying in river Sabarmati after the end of Dashama festival in Ahmadabad, India.
A boy searches for reusable items amid idols of Hindu goddess Dashama lying in river Sabarmati after the end of Dashama festival in Ahmadabad, India.
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Ciamis, West Java province in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in Ciamis, West Java province in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
A reveler poses during the Street Parade dance music event in Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2019.
A reveler poses during the Street Parade dance music event in Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2019.
Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin as he tries to set a World Record of staying in ice in Vienna, August 10, 2019.
Austrian sportsman Josef Koeberl stands still in an ice-filled glass cabin as he tries to set a World Record of staying in ice in Vienna, August 10, 2019.
Muslim pilgrims pray outside Namira Mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10, 2019.
Muslim pilgrims pray outside Namira Mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 10, 2019.
The Canary Wharf financial district in London
The Canary Wharf financial district in London

Related Stories

A girl feeds swans on the bank of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia.
Day in Photos

August 9, 2019

A boy carries a sheep at the Atmah camp in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria, Aug. 07, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 8, 2019

Laborers cross a pedestrian bridge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Day in Photos

August 7, 2019

A Palestinian man picks up prickly cactus pears at a farm in the village of Nilin near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Day in Photos

August 6, 2019