Day in Photos

August 12, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 14, 2019 11:36AM
Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China's northwestern Gansu province.
A life-size replica of a Diplodocus dinosaur watches people coming out of the subway in the city center of Bochum, Germany.
Blooming sunflowers are seen in a field in Esnandes, western France.
Pakistani Muslim pilgrims hold to each other to avoid being separated as they walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A meteor streaks across the sky near the Monument to the Revolution at Kozara during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Philip Manshaus, with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck, appears with his lawyer Unni Fries in court in Oslo, Norway. Manshaus, 21, is suspected of an armed attack at Al-Noor Islamic Centre Mosque and killing his stepsister.
Leanne Wong competes during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Girls ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 11, 2019.
Hairdresser Svetlana Grozdanovska creates a celebrity's portrait on the floor of her salon using her clients' cut hair, in Krivogastani, North Macedonia.
Lava is seen glowing inside the crater of the Nyiragongo volcano in the Virunga National Park near the eastern Congolese city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The famous Kalyazin Bell Tower, part of the submerged monastery of St. Nicholas, is seen in the morning fog in the town of Kalyazin located on the Volga River, 180 km (111 miles) north-east of Moscow, Russia.
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India.
Visitors stand in front of a facade projection during the Genius Loci festival in Weimar, Germany, Aug. 11, 2019.
