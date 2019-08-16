Day in Photos

August 16, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 16, 2019 01:01PM
Boys dressed in white depicting holy cows participate in a parade to mark Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A soldier attends a ceremony at the Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, southern France, as part of the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in the South of France.
A woman lies in the road after been injured by police during protests in Harare.
A Kashmiri child looks from behind a fence at a protest site after Friday prayers during restrictions after the Indian government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar.
People hold hands in a circle around a large, illuminated peace sign on the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019.
Palestinian protesters sit before Israeli troops during a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Alain Robert, a French rock and urban climber, hangs on to Cheung Kong Center building after hanging a large fabric displaying Chinese and Hong Kong flags, shaking hands and a shining sun in Hong Kong.
A man rides his bike to work before sunrise on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
An Afghan boy sorts used plastic at a recycling unit in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A boat navigates at night next to a large iceberg in eastern Greenland, Aug. 15, 2019.
