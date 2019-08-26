Day in Photos

August 26, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 26, 2019 03:11PM
A student writes placards before a protest march demanding protection for the Amazon rainforest near the consulate of Brazil in Kolkata, India.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policewoman over the demolition of a building housing an apartment and a restaurant in Beit Jala in the occupied West Bank.
A jeep is straddled by bombs in a simulated air attack during the annual airforce Air Show at Kallinge airforce base near Ronneby, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2019.
A couple takes a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former U.S. Presidents in Williamsburg, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2019.
An attendee holds a sign which reads "There is no planet B" during the demonstration to demand more protection for the Amazon rainforest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, Aug. 25, 2019.
The Ensemble of Korean People's Army of North Korea performs on the Russia's Army Theatre's stage during the "Spasskaya Tower" international military music festival in Moscow, Russia.
A reveler takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London.
A horse rider competes during the traditional "Duhner Wattrennen" mudflat race in Cuxhaven, northern Germany, Aug. 25, 2019.
Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais competes on the second day of the 2019 Tahiti Pro at Teahupoo, Tahiti, Aug. 25, 2019.
Costumed party-goers take a break outside the 11th annual Gecko Ball, an annual party and fundraiser with guests in costume, in Gulfport, Florida.
An aerial photo shows icebergs as they float along the eastern cost of Greenland near Kulusuk.
