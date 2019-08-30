Day in Photos

August 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 30, 2019 04:11PM
Airplane traces are pictured in a blue sky, in Caen, France.
Dan Whitby of the Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team performs in the Grand Ring on the first day of the Chatsworth Country Fair in the grounds of Chatsworth House, near Bakewell in northern England.
A wooden statue resembling Donald Trump is built near Kamnik, Slovenia.
Women carrying bags on their heads pass a stall selling T-shirts of Pope Francis ahead of his visit to Madagascar next weekend, in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
The sun sets behind a mosque and the landmark Jiddah fountain, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 29, 2019.
Bicycle riders place their bikes in a heap after a mass ride in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
A Nepalese devotee arranges his cloths for performing rituals during Kuse Aunsi festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Relatives of the disappeared protest in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. Demonstrators presented a petition to demand that the disappeared be found and identified.
Schoolchildren interact with Larry the cat at Downing Street in London, Britain.
A motorcycle drives between Baobab trees at Baobab alley near the city of Morondava, Madagascar.
