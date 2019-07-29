Egypt Cracks Down on Abuse of Camels

Animal welfare advocates have long protested the treatment of camels at Cairo’s Barqash camel market, but this year Egyptian authorities are taking concrete steps to stop the abuse of the animals. The market is the scene of intense activity ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, when butchers flock there to buy camels brought in from Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia and many of the animals die either on the way, or are badly injured – advocates say tortured – before they are sacrificed for their meat. As Cairo photojournalist Hamada Elrasam explains, a police crackdown on mistreatment of the camels included making arrests and installing surveillance cameras in the market.