Egypt's Christians and Muslims Show Devotion to Virgin Mary

Christian tradition says that after Jesus was born, his parents fled with him to Egypt to escape death. Eventually they returned to their home in what was then known as the kingdom of Judea, and one of their last stops in Egypt was said to be at a cave in the Dronka mountains. Thousands of devotees of the Virgin Mary travel to the Virgin Mary Monastery near Assiut, Egypt every August to show their devotion to the holy family. Christian children are baptized and adults hope for blessings.
By Hamada Elrasam
August 19, 2019 09:23AM
Every August, tens of thousands of Egypt's Coptic Christians and Muslims head to the Virgin Mary Monastery in Assiut to memorize the visit of the holy family to Egypt. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The Monastery is believed to have been visited by the Holy family when they fled their homeland out of fear of persecution by King Herod. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Some consider the security situation in Egypt risky for foreign visitors and Coptic Christians. Even the Egyptian government has been investing the majority of its resources in the security department. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Upon arriving at the monastery, the pilgrims light candles and pray. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The cave, where the holy family is believed to have stayed, is the main sight to visit in the monastery. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Virgin Mary devotees present animals for slaughtering and donate money in honor of the holy family. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Romani, who came to the monastery from Assiut. He says, "I am decorating my new apartment nowadays with figures of the holy family, that is why I started with Virgin Mary, "the mother of the hero." Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Small Children are baptized in water and holy oil, the first step in the Orthodox Christian faith. Boys are baptized after 40 days and girls after 80 days. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
A priest in the monastery of Virgin Mary is baptizing small children during a ceremony while parents are filming the process. Sunday, August 18, 2019
Coptic parents are buying new clothes for just baptized small children; boys dress as bishops while girls dress like brides. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Older children get a cross tattoo on their right hand as a cultural obligation for Coptic Christians in Egypt. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The Monastery of Virgin Mary in Assiut is expanding every year, this year, the Monastery has opened air-conditioned halls for pilgrims to rest. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Pilgrims to Virgin Mary Monastery buy soda and mineral water to beat the extreme heat of Egypt's summer days. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Families and friends gather in the monastery during midday to avoid the bright sun, enjoy lunch and socialize. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Bishop Uannas, the head of the Virgin Mary Monastery in Assiut is cheering pilgrims and spreading blessings as a part of his daily procession during the 15 days of celebration in August. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Bishop Uannas, the head of Virgin Mary Monastery in Assiut says, "The holy family came here to take a boat…they stayed here in that cave, because of the Nile floods. People come here because the place is full of blessings." Sunday, August 18, 2019. 
Adults are getting tattoos during the season of celebrations in August to show devotion to the Virgin Mary. Sunday, August 18, 2019.
