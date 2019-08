Few job prospects and low income force many Egyptians to create their own job opportunity, mainly by driving passengers in a three-wheeled motorbike, known as a "Toktok." Toktoks, are the most convenient way to travel through Cairo's bumpy corridors and traffic jams. They are also an excellent way to make a living. Now more than three million "Toktoks" are operating on Egypt's streets. The drivers are mostly children and young men.