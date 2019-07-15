Skip to main content
Day in Photos
July 15, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:37AM
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
A commuter (L) walks down stairs adorned with artwork of a girl surrounded by morning glories at an entrance of the JR Kumagaya Station in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.
A Hindu Sadhu (holy man) sits on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The pack rides with France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 217 kilometers (135 miles) with start in Saint-Flour and finish in Albi, France.
Fishing boats are seen on the shore of the Lake Malawi at the Senga village in Senga, Malawi.
A motorist drives past a destroyed house after a large earthquake that hit Surigao City, in southern island of Mindanao, Philippines.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 14, 2019.
Extinction Rebellion climate activists raise a mast on their boat during a protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
Team Italy's tea competes in the highlight final during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea.
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near London.
A Haitian man bathes during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, July 14, 2019.
