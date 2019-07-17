Skip to main content
Day in Photos
July 17, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:59AM
Boys jump into the water despite powerful waves after a strong downpour at Manila's Bay, Philippines.
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.
Two fully grown and several young Lesser whistling ducks are seen on a bamboo raft in a pond at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
The full moon rises silhouetting roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch, in Kansas City, Missouri, July 16, 2019.
Matthew Carter of Australia competes during the men's 3m springboard semi-final diving competitions at the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Palace staff arrange the dining table, a copy of Queen Victoria's reign dessert table, on display, as part of an exhibition at Buckingham Palace, in London.
An American alligator measuring over five feet long, captured in a Chicago lagoon after eluding officials for nearly a week, is shown in Chicago, Illinois, July 16, 2019.
Costaleros of the Brotherhood of the Great Power carry the image of the Virgin del Carmen to a fishing boat while thousands of people observe them, on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, July 16, 2019.
Shepherds and hikers guide a flock of sheep near the Alexandre III bridge during the last stage of the urban Transhumance of the Grand Paris (Greater Paris) in Paris, France.
