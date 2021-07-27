Day in Photos

July 27, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 27, 2021 03:12 PM
US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies during the Select Committee investigation of the…
U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies during the Select Committee investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, during their first hearing on Capitol Hill.
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday,…
Simone Biles of the United States watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. Biles says she wasn't in right "headspace" to compete and withdrew from the gymnastics team final.
Brazil's Gabriel Medina crashes on a wave during the bronze medal heat of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer…
Brazil's Gabriel Medina crashes on a wave during the bronze medal heat of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.
A resident reacts as a health worker collects a swab sample to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Colombo on July 27, 2021. …
A resident reacts as a health worker collects a swab sample to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Colombo.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group G - New Zealand v Sweden - Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan - July 27, 2021…
A child is seen in the stands during women's soccer as New Zealand takes on Sweden in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan.
An aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Dionysos, north east of Athens, on July 27, 2021. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI /…
An aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Dionysos, north east of Athens.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 64kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021…
Weightlifter Mercedes Perez of Colombia competes in the women's 64kg during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Synchro - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. …
Chen Yuxi of China and Zhang Jiaqi of China compete during the diving final of the women's 10m platform synchro at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan.
A Nepalese worker cleans algae at the Kamal Pokhari pond in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Kamal Pokhari pond is one…
A Nepalese worker cleans algae at the Kamal Pokhari pond in Kathmandu, Nepal. Kamal Pokhari pond is one of the oldest ponds, and is undergoing restoration.
Mara Navarria of Italy, right, and Julia Beljajeva of Estonia compete in the women's individual epee team semifinal competition…
Mara Navarria of Italy, right, and Julia Beljajeva of Estonia compete in the women's individual epee team semifinal competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Chiba, Japan.
Light from the setting sun is filtered through smoke from the Dixie Fire, in Twain, California on July 26, 2021. - The Dixie…
Light from the setting sun is filtered through smoke from the Dixie Fire, in Twain, California on July 26, 2021.

Related Stories

David Valero Serrano of Spain reacts as he wins the bronze medal during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Izu, Japan.
Day in Photos

July 26, 2021

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire…
Day in Photos

July 25, 2021

Japan's Mai Murakami trains on the vault during a gymnastics practice session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Day in Photos

July 22, 2021

An athlete trains during a diving practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Day in Photos

July 21, 2021