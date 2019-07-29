Day in Photos

July 29, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 11:46PM
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France.
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France.
A police officer walks next to an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany. An 8-year-old boy was run over by the train and killed after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks.
A police officer walks next to an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany. An 8-year-old boy was run over by the train and killed after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks. The mother was able to escape.
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, right, follows the coffin of her husband during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, southern Italy. Two American teenagers were jailed in Rome as authorities investigate their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Mario on a street near their hotel.
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, right, follows the coffin of her husband during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, southern Italy.
Competitors take part in the first day of the 38th Copa del Rey (King's Cup) Regata off the coast of Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Competitors take part in the first day of the 38th Copa del Rey (King's Cup) Regata off the coast of Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a deadly attack in Kabul. Officials say the political offices of the president's running mate were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers.
Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a deadly attack in Kabul. Officials say the political offices of the president's running mate Amrullah Saleh were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers.
Children play near an apartment complex on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar.
Children play near an apartment complex on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar.
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean costumes take pictures during the visit to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean costumes take pictures during the visit to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
A woman is carried in a coffin by relatives during the annual "Procession of the Shrouds" to celebrate Saint Martha "the Saint of resurrection" in the village of Santa Marta de Ribarteme, northwestern Spain.
A woman is carried in a coffin by relatives during the annual "Procession of the Shrouds" to celebrate Saint Martha "the Saint of resurrection" in the village of Santa Marta de Ribarteme, northwestern Spain.

Related Stories

Teaser Image
A man tries to catch locusts on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sana'a.
Day in Photos

July 28, 2019

Teaser Image
Birds rest on a lamppost as people parasail, along the coast in Lima, Peru, July 25, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 26, 2019

Teaser Image
People are silhouetted against the setting sun at 'El Mirador de la Alemana' (The viewpoint of the German), as the summer's second heatwave hits Spain, in Malaga, southern Spain July 24, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 25, 2019

Teaser Image
Team Russia competes in Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats during the18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea.
Day in Photos

July 24, 2019